Editor’s note: Joanne Letko, a Colorado Master Gardener in Chaffee County, wrote this week’s “In the Garden.”
Seed catalogs are arriving and I find myself anticipating a harvest of peppers, tomatoes, peas, potatoes, beans, zucchini … and the list goes on.
However, the harvest does not come without effort. Some vegetables need a helping hand to make it through our short growing season, so I start some seeds indoors six to eight weeks before the average last frost. In Buena Vista there is a 90 percent chance of a 32-degree frost on May 20, a 50 percent chance on June 2 and a 10 percent chance on June 12. In Salida, those dates are May 14, May 29 and June 15. Seedlings started indoors will complete the first portion of their lifecycle indoors and, hopefully, escape early-season frost injury.
You can start some seeds indoors (tomatoes, peppers, broccoli, cabbage, Brussels sprouts), while others do better if sown directly in the ground or raised bed (root vegetables, leafy greens, peas, etc). Warm-season vining crops such as cucumbers, squash and melon can be started indoors but do not react well to transplanting. If started indoors, you may want to use biodegradable pots to lessen transplant shock. Check the seed packet for planting information.
At my house we reserve indoor seedling space for warm-season varieties that cannot tolerate cool soil or frost, such as tomatoes and chili peppers. Last year we set out about 20 tomato plants and about 15 chili pepper plants. The resulting salsa was delicious.
You can start seeds in just about any container as long as it’s 2-3 inches deep with drainage holes. Consider milk cartons cut in half, egg cartons, Styrofoam or paper cups, cans, plastic trays and homemade newspaper pots, or you can purchase seed starting trays, biodegradable pots, etc. at garden centers or online.
Choose a sterile potting mix without fertilizer – potting soils for house plants and mixes made specifically for seed starting will work and will be weed free. Before filling containers, moisten the planting mix so that it holds together without dripping when squeezed.
Fill the containers (don’t leave gaps, but don’t pack) to about ½ inch from the top. Place a few seeds on the surface and add a light layer of potting mix. Water gently with a sprayer or mister and cover with a layer of plastic, a plastic dome or place the pots in clear plastic bags to keep the potting mix from drying out.
Place the pots in a room with good air flow, away from bright sunlight, with 70- to 75-degree daytime temperatures until the seeds germinate. You can improve germination by using a heat mat that will fit under your seed trays and will warm the root zone.
Check daily to be sure the potting mix is moist – not wet. Germination will be halted by a lack of moisture, warmth or air circulation. Remove the plastic covering once the seeds have germinated and move the trays to a window with bright sunlight, turning pots as seedlings lean into the light.
You can also use fluorescent lights and an automatic timer, bringing the light as close to plants as possible. Move the lights up as seedlings grow. I give my seedlings 17 hours of light a day. Seedlings also need a dark period every day.
After seedlings develop their first set of true leaves (usually the second set that a seedling produces), thin to one plant per container. Do this by pinching or cutting at soil level – do not pull the seedlings out as you can disturb the root system of the remaining seedling. Fertilize with a quarter-to half-strength water-soluble fertilizer.
As soon as seedlings are large enough to handle, carefully transplant them into larger, individual pots where they will have room to grow. Additional transplants to larger pots may be necessary before it’s time to transplant into the garden.
