Grasshoppers live approximately 12 months from egg to expiring adult, only the last two months spent in maturity, reproducing, destroying gardens and laying eggs.
This time of year, plump and torpid, they often sit mid-trail, oblivious to the dangers of birds and bikes, seeking to milk what warmth they can from the sun to bolster their failing metabolism. The same behavior is true of hoppers inhabiting the river banks, eking out their last days in September sunshine before succumbing to their fate.
For many that fate involves an appointment with the jaws and digestive system of a trout, itself seeking to add protein and calories before the natural depletion wrought by reproduction and winter.
Little wonder that for many anglers, fishing hoppers in the fall is their favorite way of catching trout, for a variety of reasons.
First is the size of the flies. Grasshoppers are larger and gaudier than mayflies, for example, so they appeal to visually challenged anglers like yours truly, who sometimes struggle to see anything smaller than a ping-pong ball floating on the water.
Added to that, larger flies mean larger eyelets for the hooks and larger tippet sizes, meaning easier knot tying and less likelihood of break-offs.
Second is the style of casting and method of presentation. Accuracy is essential, style points not so much. While the key is to place the hopper as close to the bank as possible, delicacy of presentation is not necessarily a virtue. A splashy slap on the water’s surface can attract a fish’s attention more than a subtle settling, better imitating a misjudged landing or loss of purchase from overhanging vegetation.
Once on the water, instead of a dead drift, often imparting some movement to the fly in the form of tugs and twitches – art imitating life – stimulates a strike.
Best of all, though, is the variety and unpredictability of the fish’s reaction to this intrusion. Some react with the preoccupied nonchalance of a diner plucking a piece of sushi from a plate. A casual sip from below the surface, sometimes preceded by a careful nose-up inspection, and the hopper disappears, causing you to question: Was it ever there in the first place?
Other times they attack it with the voraciousness of a great white shark feasting on a seal pup. A huge boil of water, a shower of spray, and the hopper is gone, destined to participate in the life cycle of another creature, higher up the food chain.
My favorite reaction, however, is the one implying a sense of irritation, bordering on outrage, that the fish seems to hold for the hopper’s presence. These times, it will emerge from its lair to confront the intruder, swishing its tail and swirling about the hopper, growing in annoyance as each pass fails to scare off the hapless fly. Finally, patience expired, the fish expends its frustration on the fly, engulfing it in a huff.
As with any type of fly, for every cast and drift that elicits one of the above-mentioned reactions, there are a dozen that go unanswered, each cast delivered with hope, yet little guarantee of the desired result.
For the grasshopper, fall is the end of the road, for trout a time of quickening before winter, and for this angler, the best time of year.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.