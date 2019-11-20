by Sara Law
Salida Recreation
As the days grow shorter and the weather gets colder, what better way to warm up yourself and your family than with some time at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center.
Our parent tot times at the aquatic center are 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. This time is designed for parents to come with their children younger than 5 years old to play in the water.
For families with kids of all ages, the aquatic center hosts a Family Swim Night from 5-8 p.m. every Thursday. It costs $5 for adults, $3 for youth and $2 for children. Wind down after a long week of school with us. We will have the slide, fountains and climbing wall open.
We would love to see your kids for Camp Fridays every Friday until Dec. 20 (except for the day after Thanksgiving). Camp Fridays are led by Salida Recreation and provide activities from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. for kids ages 5-8 years old. Check out our upcoming Camp Fridays to see what fun days we have planned.
This Friday is Protect and Play: Take a tour of Salida Police Department with us as we learn about those who protect and serve. After the tour, we will spend some time at the aquatic center, so don’t forget to take your swimsuits and towel. Then we will end the day at the Exhibit Hall at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
Dec. 6 is Let’s Get Wild: Spend the morning with us and the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association as we learn about wilderness skills. We will end the day at the Salida Community Center, where we will practice the wilderness skills we learned that morning.
Dec. 13 is Recycling Fun: Join us to learn more about our local recycling center at Angel of Shavano Recycling. We will take a tour of the center and then come back to the Scout Hut to put what we learned into practice with a recycling scavenger hunt.
Finally, as the holiday season approaches, we will be hosting several holiday-themed recreation activities for the whole family. Keep an eye on our social media for more information to come.
In the meantime, mark your calendar for date night on Dec. 19. We will be hosting our Parent’s Night Out from 5-8 p.m. at the Community Center.
Parent’s Night Out is an opportunity for parents to enjoy a night out on the town while Salida Rec babysits your kiddos for a couple of hours. It just so happens that Salida Holiday Festival is that evening, so be sure to check it out.
To learn how to register your child, call the aquatic center at 719-539-6738 or follow us on social media, Facebook @salidapoolandrec or Instagram @salidarec, to learn more.
Did you know? Salida Recreation offers youth scholarships for aquatic center memberships, swim lessons and most of our recreation programs. If you have financial need or know of someone who does, please download the scholarship application from salidarec.com/scholarships, complete it and return it to the pool. You can also email Sara Law at recreationsupervisor@cityofsalida.com for more information.
Sara Law is Salida recreation supervisor.