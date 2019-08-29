We followed a narrow trail down through beech forest alive with the song of cicadas to emerge onto a bouldery riverbank at the tail of a deep, slow-moving pool. The edge of the pool lapped against a narrow strip of sand, black and hinting faintly of sulphur.
“Stay to the back of the pool,” Jeff cautioned. “Get used to looking into the water, not at it. Look for any movement, anything that seems out of place.”
We stood and watched in silence for a couple of minutes.
“Rainbows like this aerated water,” Jeff continued, pointing toward the head where a wide, bubbling rapid emptied into the pool. “They’ll often hang just back from the fast stuff, in the transition water, watching upstream. See anything?”
I shook my head, realizing I’d been guilty of switching my attention to a fantail, hopping among the rocks at the edge of the sand.
“See that rock jutting out into the flow, halfway up the pool?” He pointed with his rod tip. “Two rod lengths out from that rock, about 3 feet below the surface. There’s a fish holding.”
I imagined the spot he’d described. The water flowed deep green with a tinge of turquoise, and the sun, playing on the rippling pool, created wisps of shadow on the riverbed that snaked and morphed and merged then disappeared before one’s eyes like smoke in a breeze. Yet the longer I looked, one shadow in particular seemed to hold its shape and position, elongated and oriented upstream.
“I think I see it,” I replied. “It just moved a bit to the left, out into the middle.”
Jeff nodded.
“Go get it,” he said. “Don’t get too close. Stand back about there.” He indicated a spot on the sand, halfway up the pool. “Try to land your flies out in the middle, right in the air bubbles.”
I was glad he’d used the word “try.” Casting a fly rod was a whole new challenge for me, especially one rigged like this, with a heavy lead nymph trailing a smaller fly he’d called a hare and copper, plus a large wool indicator tied to the leader where it connected to the fly line.
The day before, out on my own, I’d managed to drill myself in the back of the head with the heavy nymph, temporarily seeing stars. Jeff, who lived along the river, had laughed when I’d told him and offered to take me along the next day and give me some tips.
“I need a fish for the smoker anyway,” he’d said. So long as you aren’t relying on me to catch it, I’d thought.
With an agricultural heave, the flies whistling uncomfortably close to my ear, on my fifth attempt I managed to place them somewhere in the vicinity of where he’d suggested. From my new position along the riverbank I could no longer see the fish, but Jeff assured me it was still there, despite my attempts to alert it to my presence.
The indicator bobbed and swirled with the current, then dived unmistakably toward the riverbed. I recall little of what followed but came out of the encounter with something akin to feeling like a journeyman boxer who unexpectedly climbed into the ring with Mike Tyson.
I never actually saw what was on the other end of the line, but would guess the fight was all over in 30 seconds. I remember being conscious of my wrists and biceps burning at the effort required to simply not let the fish tear the rod from my grasp.
I recall Jeff urgently telling me to “give it some slack for crying out loud!,” whatever that meant, and the wave of disappointment washing over me as the rod tip dove one last time toward the water before the line went slack and Jeff groaned behind me.
I turned in time to see his grimace turn into a smirk as he walked up the riverbank and hauled in my line to begin the rebuild.
“Well, you hooked him at least,” he said, inspecting the remains of the leader. “We’ll just need to work on what to do next.”
