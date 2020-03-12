I cut a generous chunk of summer sausage from the log, sliced it in two again and handed him one of the pieces.
My fingertips, pinched from the cold and slick with grease from the sausage, struggled to find purchase on the wrapper of a cheese stick, so I took the knife and, mindful of clumsiness, carefully slit a hole in the wrapper and began to devour a late riverside lunch.
Rain fell steadily from a heavy sky, the tops of the canyon walls shrouded in mist, the south-facing slopes a striated mosaic of rock, snow and pine. I shivered several times as I ate: the sausage, a second cheese stick, a protein bar and the last of a travel mug of hot chocolate.
“I’m surprised it’s taken this long for the rain to turn to snow,” I remarked, noticing raindrops making a heavier, slushier sound as they settled on the raft. The downpour had started not long after we’d launched, several hours past, from the foot of the dam upstream. Light at first, for the last couple of hours it had increased in volume and intensity.
He nodded, continuing to stare out across the water toward the far bank. “I wish I knew what the heck the fish were eating.”
Earlier that morning in the fly shop, the guy behind the counter had enthused at the day’s potential, the overcast sky a portend of a great day’s fishing, sentiments we’d agreed with at the time. “The streamer fishing should be great, and look out for blue wings and midges coming off too.”
Now we stood wet and bedraggled mid-afternoon along a saturated riverbank, proof if ever it was needed that, despite all the collective angling wisdom in the world, the angler is only ever half of the equation. Caveman had brought a brown and a cutthroat to the boat, while I was yet to feel the rush of my line tightening to a fish.
Remembering another jacket buried at the bottom of my dry bag, I gratefully added the extra layer. This plus the fresh fuel in my belly began to work its magic, shivers lessening and feeling returning to my fingers and toes.
“You fish for a bit,” I said. “I’ll take the oars.”
“Thanks,” he replied, mock sarcasm in his tone. “Any ideas on what to throw?”
“You’re asking me? Unless you’ve got a kitchen sink on you, I can’t think of anything else.”
He stood and prepared to step into the raft, a distance of 3 feet from bank across to boat, both slick with precipitation. He hesitated, changing angles of approach before placing a hand on my shoulder to steady his passage across, laughing as he went.
“A younger me would have just stepped across that without thinking. Now look at me. I’m getting old.”
As I too clambered clumsily into the raft, I thought of our younger selves, of how we’d have stepped across easily, of the 25 years we’d been running rivers together.
How many rivers, how many miles, how many fish, how much laughter since those times? Certainly, we were younger back then, sleeker and more agile. Certainly too, we’d spent days on rivers colder and wetter than this.
Despite, or perhaps because of, my creeping infirmity, I felt a deep gratitude for that moment, for being on that river, surrounded by so much beauty, in such company. Another thread, woven into the tapestry of friendship and life, another tale to recount when perhaps the recounting of tales will be all we have left. Until then, I’ll keep crawling, scrambling, tripping and cursing – whatever it takes.
I turned the boat midstream and pulled on the oars, out into the current once more.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.