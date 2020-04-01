Research shows that children, even infants and toddlers, can pick up on tension. Children are watching, and your calm presence provides reassurance that things will be OK.
Here are five strategies to remind you to focus on taking care of yourself as an important way to care for your child:
First and most importantly, focus on your breath. The simple act of breathing out longer than you inhale allows your parasympathetic nervous system to kick in and calm your body. Noticing your breath and paying attention to your own thoughts and feelings are key to being emotionally available. Consider journaling as a way to let out feelings so they don’t overwhelm you or your child.
Second, move your body. Whether you walk, dance, tumble or chase your child, just keep moving. Exercise reduces levels of adrenaline and cortisol, the body’s stress hormones. It also stimulates production of endorphins, chemicals in the brain that are the body’s natural mood elevators and painkillers.
Getting outside in the sunshine when possible allows you to get some vitamin D while playing with your child. Regular and moderate exercise also has favorable effects on the immune system and sleep cycle.
Third, maintain structure during your day. A flexible but structured daily schedule helps you and your child. Consistency is key. Children thrive when they know what to expect, and feeling more secure leads to fewer acting-out behaviors.
Consider how you might add in or maintain structure in your daily routine – for example, setting consistent times for outside play, reading books, music and dance parties, bath and bedtime.
Fourth, limit your intake of news and media about COVID 19. Giving ourselves a time limit of 30 minutes a day, for example, helps us avoid bombarding our brains and bodies with too much information. Especially, as research shows longer periods of exposure increase anxiety. Instead spend time with others at a distance, speaking to people who lift your spirits, make you laugh and help you feel calm.
Fifth, while there are many ideas out there, it can be helpful to use the acronym WIN – What’s Important Now. Allowing the “what if?” to take over makes everyone feel more anxious. Imagine those “what ifs” as a snowball rolling down a hill, gaining momentum and growing in size. It can be almost impossible to stop.
Using the WIN acronym helps you stay grounded, keeping the focus on the here and now. When so much is out of our control, taking it one day at a time is a useful mantra.
Remember, you are the expert on your children. You understand and know what they need. Getting back to basics will help you be emotionally, physically and mentally available. This allows you to be connected to your child, offering your best self during this unpredictable time.
Wishing you well!
Heather McFadden is the Chaffee County Early Childhood Council Early Childhood mental health specialist. For more information on this topic or supporting your child’s development, visit ccecc.org or the council’s Facebook page, or visit Zerotothree.org, Earlylearningco.org and vroom.org.