October will mark Becky Nelson’s 30-year work anniversary at Salida Regional Library.
Currently the children’s librarian, Becky began working as an interlibrary loan (ILL) processor and circulation desk librarian in 1989. After one year, she also took on job duties in the children’s area of the library.
A lot has changed in 30 years. When Becky began working at the library, there was no internet. Patrons had to look up books using a physical – in library – card catalog, not an online public access catalog (OPAC) like we have now.
Patrons were also seen reading more books in the library; now many patrons use our seating to access the free Wi-Fi on their devices. Most recently, there has been the ability to download books to almost any device.
But, one of the biggest differences has been a change in the library atmosphere and the “shushing librarian” stereotype. Today libraries balance the noisy, doing activities that are part of day-to-day library business with designated quiet work spaces.
In her time at Salida Regional Library, Becky has worked for three directors and has seen numerous board of trustees members come and go. She said that to be successful for 30 years in a library job, you must possess a few specific traits and work habits: like books, like people, be able to deal with many personalities, multi-task, be pleasant, be self-motivated, use time wisely, be creative and, of course, know how to alphabetize.
On a daily basis, Becky not only works hard to color coordinate her outfits with her shoes, but she also works tirelessly for the library and community to expand children’s services, participate with local children’s boards and perform community outreach.
Becky says that, above all, getting to know the children of our community and watching them grow over the years has been the most rewarding. Meeting different people and truly understanding the makeup of our community comes in at a close second.
So, save the date and let’s celebrate Becky’s commitment to the library and our community with a drop-in reception. Join us at Salida Regional Library from 4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 2. Light refreshments will be served.
Susan Matthews is Salida Regional Library director.