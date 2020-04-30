Hindsight makes a genius out of all of us. It would have been smart to have changed the fly after the second fish had straightened the hook out, but I persisted. Surely it couldn’t happen a third time.
Caddis were thick in the air and on the water. Unlike mayflies, whose demeanor on the water tends toward the docile, caddis skitter and dart, jump and dance. The fish’s take consequently tends toward an aggressive strike, rather than the more languid approach taken with a mayfly.
Accordingly, I’d been struggling with the timing of my hook sets all afternoon. At least one of the bent hooks had been the result of a foul hook – instead of hooking the fish in the mouth, I’d fouled it somewhere on its body. With a barbless hook, the fish had managed to power away into the fast water and wriggle free, straightening it in the process.
Further complicating my struggles, the section of river I’d chosen to fish consisted of fast-moving pocket water. A steady gradient and multiple close-packed boulders meant swift current seams, short drifts and plenty of deep water nearby for a hooked fish to seek sanctuary.
Fish that inhabit such water are not gifted much time to make their feeding decisions. They enjoy a window of opportunity of three to four seconds to make up their mind, a fraction of that for the angler to react.
Or, so I consoled myself. Hook freshly straightened, I looked upstream to where a current seam split around a boulder. I’d noticed a splashy rise on the upstream edge of the boulder, where the water flowing around it created something of a soft pillow in the current, ideal for a fish to station and observe what floated toward it.
After my first two casts fell short, the third saw the fly drift directly into the pillow, whereupon it disappeared from view in a splash and a glimpse of a shiny green back.
Immediately whatever I’d hooked dived deep and darted around the far side of the boulder. Among angling lessons I relearn on a regular basis is never to prejudge the size of a fish by the size of its take. Evidently, I’d hooked a larger-than-average rainbow, a summation soon confirmed as, once beyond the far side of the boulder, it leaped clear of the water.
I looked around the shore bank below me for some slow water in which to attempt to play it, with nothing obvious for a hundred yards. Time to stand and deliver.
The rainbow dived deep again, leaving me torn between giving it some line to relieve tension on the tippet and keeping it close to diminish the chances of it finding a subsurface snag to wrap around.
The rod tip bucked and flexed for a few seconds longer, then came the sudden release of tension that invariably accompanies a break-off, or a fish slipped from the hook.
I reeled in the line, expecting there to be no fly on the end of it, only to discover the fly still in place, the hook bent to 90 degrees once more. Ruefully I cut off the offending fly and selected a fresh one from my stash.
I’d have liked to have eased the fish into calm water and slip the hook from its mouth as it lay quietly on its side, but truth be told, I didn’t really mind losing the rainbow. I’d enjoyed the best part of the process – the sighting, the perfect drift, the hook-up and seeing it leap. Now it was free again, which somehow seemed the point.
