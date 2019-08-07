It’s zucchini time again and gardeners are wondering what to do with those prolific squash.
Zucchini are a summer squash that was developed in Italy and can be used in just about everything from casseroles to desserts.
It also freezes nicely, so if you have an abundant crop and can’t use it all now, you can shred it, pat the moisture out with a paper towel and store it in freezer bags to use later. Also for most recipes, you don’t have to peel the zucchini, so that’s a plus.
Zucchini Casserole
- 1 pint small-curd creamed cottage cheese
- 1½ teaspoons basil
- 1 teaspoon oregano
- 1 medium clove garlic, minced
- 1½ cups pitted ripe olives cut into wedges
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 pounds zucchini, crookneck or patty pan squash, sliced diagonally, ¼ inch thick to make 7 cups
- 1 medium onion, cut into wedges
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ cup flour
- 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
Mix cottage cheese, basil, oregano, garlic and 1 cup of olives. Set aside. Heat butter in a skillet. Add squash and onion and sauté about 5 minutes or until tender-crisp. Sprinkle with salt and flour and mix well. Turn half into a shallow 2-quart baking dish. Spread cheese mixture over all. Top with remaining squash. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Bake uncovered in 350-degree oven for 30 minutes or until heated through. Garnish with remaining olives. Serves four to six.
Zucchini Ziti
- ½ cup minced onion
- ½ cup butter
- ½ cup minced green pepper
- 2 pounds zucchini, sliced
- 3 cups tomatoes, peeled, seeded and chopped
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 1 can (4 ounces) sliced mushrooms, undrained
- 1 pound ziti or other short pasta
Sauté onion in butter for about 3 minutes. Add the rest of the ingredients except the ziti. Cover and cook for about 30 minutes, stirring often. Zucchini slices should be tender but still have their shape. Serve on hot cooked ziti. Serves six.
Zucchini Carrot Cake
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup sugar
- 2/3 cup oil
- 1¼ cups flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder (½ teaspoon for Salida’s elevation)
- 1 teaspoon baking soda (½ teaspoon for Salida’s elevation)
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup grated carrot
- 1 cup grated zucchini
- ½ cup chopped nuts
Beat eggs with sugar. Gradually beat in oil and dry ingredients. Beat on high speed 4 minutes. Stir in carrot, zucchini and nuts. Pour into a greased 9-inch square pan and bake at 350 degrees for about 35 minutes or until toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool and frost with cream cheese frosting.
Zucchini Custard Pie
- 2 cups zucchini, peeled, seeded, chunked, cooked and well drained
- 1 cup sugar
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 3 eggs
- 1 (13-ounce) can evaporated milk
- Nutmeg for sprinkling on top
Blend zucchini until liquid. Add eggs, salt and sugar to the blender. Add milk and blend. Pour into a 10-inch pie shell and sprinkle nutmeg on top. Bake 1 hour, 15 minutes at 375 degrees.
Zucchini
Pineapple Cake
- 4 eggs
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 2 cups flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder (1 teaspoon for Salida’s elevation)
- 1 teaspoon baking soda (½ teaspoon for Salida’s elevation)
- 1 cup drained, crushed pineapple
- 1 cup chopped walnuts
- 2 cups shredded zucchini (drain any excess liquid)
- 2 cups sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon salt
Cream eggs and sugar, Add vegetable oil. Add dry ingredients and vanilla and mix well. Stir in pineapple, walnuts and zucchini. Add just a little more flour if the mixture is too moist. Pour into a greased 10-inch tube cake pan and bake 1 hour, 20 minutes at 350 degrees. Cool on a rack for 30 minutes and then loosen with a spatula and invert cake onto the rack to finish cooling. This cake freezes nicely.
Zucchini
Mock Apple Pie
Crust:
- 2 cups sifted flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2/3 cup shortening
- 5 to 7 tablespoons cold water
Cut shortening into the flour and salt until mixture is the size of peas. Gradually add water, tossing with a fork. Mix well, roll half the dough and line a pie pan with it. Roll other half for the top.
Filling:
- 6 cups peeled and sliced zucchini, soaked 6 hours in lemon juice
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 3 teaspoons cinnamon
- 2 tablespoons butter
Combine sugar, flour and cinnamon with the zucchini. Place into the pie shell and dot with butter. Cover with top crust and cut slits to allow steam to escape. Sprinkle crust with sugar. Bake at 400 degrees for 50 minutes or until top is golden brown.
Chocolate
Zucchini Cake
- ½ cup unsalted butter, softened
- ½ cup vegetable oil
- 1¾ cups sugar
- 2 eggs
- ½ cup buttermilk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 2½ cups flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda (½ teaspoons for Salida’s elevation)
- ½ teaspoon ground cloves
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 2 cups grated zucchini
- 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
- ¾ cup chopped walnuts
Frosting:
- 1 pound powdered sugar
- ½ cup softened butter
- 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 (8-ounce) package softened cream cheese
Cream the butter, oil and sugar. Beat in the eggs, one at a time. Beat in the buttermilk and vanilla. Stir in the cocoa powder, flour, baking soda, cloves, cinnamon and salt. Pat the zucchini dry with paper towel and add it. Add chocolate chips and walnuts.
Pour batter into two buttered 9-inch round cake pans and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let cool in pans for 10 minutes and then turn onto a rack to cool completely.
For frosting: Beat the butter, cream cheese, sugar and vanilla. Add the cocoa powder and beat until smooth. Fill and frost the cake.