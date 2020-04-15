Ark-Valley Humane Society
Jo’s cats, Monster and Bear, have always had fun relocating her clothing while she was at work. She would arrive home to find a sock on the sofa, a sports bra on the kitchen counter or a glove in the bathtub. Each day a different article appeared in a new place, although she left nothing out in the open.
Jo is now working from home. She sees her “boys” playing and chasing, but none of her clothing is involved. After nearly two weeks of this new routine, Jo is awakened in the night by a noise in her bedroom. She flips on the light. There are the boys on the dresser with the top drawer open. They run. Two socks are on the floor.
Jo turns out the light and pretends to sleep. Time passes, and then “bam.” Lights on. Cats on dresser. Drawer closed. Socks on sofa. Daytime antics have gone nocturnal.
Harry’s 10-month-old kitty, Hermione, has always been active at night as well as during the day. She amazes and entertains him with her gymnastic feats.
One morning Harry awoke to find his miniature poodle’s sunroom bed missing. Harry searched and found it on the sofa in the living room. He was puzzled. His poodle, Puff, slept in his room. Surely the bed was too big for Hermione to move. Harry put it back in the sunroom.
Two mornings later the bed mysteriously appeared in the guest bedroom, halfway under the bed. Harry again returned it to its proper place and, having more home time on his hands, took action to solve the mystery.
He rigged two of his outdoor security cameras inside the house. Two nights later captured on camera was Hermione moving the bed, four times her size. She had it in her mouth and was dragging it. It took a while for her to maneuver it on top of furniture, but she succeeded and then went to sleep for the rest of the night.
Mar’s Siamese cat, Sushi, also plays at night but has never been caught in the act. The Sush had claimed a tiny Santa hat as his favorite toy five Christmases ago. He carried it everywhere and constantly played with it. At night Mar would leave it in the top arm of his cat tree. The next morning it would be at the top of the stairs to the bedrooms.
This went on for several weeks. Then the hat disappeared. Mar searched everywhere, but no hat. A few months later the hat appeared and the game began anew. The on-again, off-again game continued for about three years. It stopped for good until a week ago. The hat is back. The game is on.
Our cats and our dogs entertain us. They comfort us. How lucky we are to have them in our lives. Love them and stay well.