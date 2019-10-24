“You pulling out this morning?”
Bob’s accent was unmistakably Minnesotan.
“Yeah,” I replied. “I’ve paid for one more night, but with this weather, I figured I’d call it early. I don’t fancy fishing in this.”
Snow had been falling since before dawn – heavy, wet flakes that lay several inches deep on the ground, with no sign of letup. Clothes and coolers loaded in the truck, I now just needed to break down the camper before hitting the road.
“Have you had breakfast yet?” he asked, concern in his eye.
I shook my head. “I figured I’d stop in Meeker, grab something there.”
“You’ll do no such thing,” he said. “You’ve not ate one of Jim’s breakfasts, have you?” He nodded toward a large hunting tent 50 yards away. “Come by in 10 or 15 minutes. Don’t bother knocking, just come on in.”
I thanked him and continued my labors, at the allotted time stepping into the tent.
“Take a seat,” said Bob, introducing me to his three hunting buddies and Buster, their elderly dachshund, complete with camouflaged vest of his own. “Watch out for Buster,” he continued. “First, he’ll try to tell you the snow’s actually chest deep, then he’ll talk you out of a piece of your bacon.” Buster eyed me speculatively.
An open partition divided the tent in half. In one, cots piled with sleeping bags and a wood stove that blazed and crackled, the other set up as a camp kitchen and dining area. A pile of golden hash browns already awaited on a plate. Jim was busy cracking eggs into a pan sizzling with bacon grease.
“That stove sure puts the heat out,” I remarked, removing my jacket and feeling the pinch of cold leaving my extremities.
“The first time we came here, we about froze our butts off,” said Dave, like Buster clothed in camo and with a similar look in his eyes of wisdom that hopefully comes with age. “We didn’t realize propane don’t work too good at this altitude. For two weeks, we had wet clothes and no way to properly dry them.”
“You guys here for two weeks again this time?” I asked, as Bob handed me a plate groaning with food. He nodded. “I gather this weather should be good for you, right? Drive the critters down from the high country, make them easier to track?”
“You’re welcome to join us,” he said. “Let me call your wife. I’ll explain to her why you won’t be home for another couple of weeks.”
“That’s a conversation I’d like to listen in on,” I replied. “Besides, I’m not really a hunter. Fishing is more my thing.” I tucked into my breakfast, wondering if anything tastes better than eggs fried in bacon grease, eaten in a warm tent, while snow falls outside.
“It’s our eighth year here,” continued Bob. “Last year, we got skunked. Didn’t even see an elk. Jim got lost. Had to call the sheriff and everything. They had a helicopter on standby for the morning, but he walked out onto the road a few miles from here around midnight.”
Jim nodded ruefully. “I didn’t know I was lost until I knew I was lost. Up to then, I thought I knew exactly where I was, until what should have been a road according to my map turned out to be some horse trail instead.”
“You said you were a guide once, right?” asked Bob. “Maybe you should stick around, look after Jim.”
“I’m not sure I’d be much use out here. You don’t need much in the way of navigation skills as a fishing guide. The river only flows one way – pretty hard to get lost.”
The conversation moved on to fishing, of spin versus fly, northern pike, Alaskan salmon and Kiwi browns. Finally, after a second helping of bacon, I stood to leave.
“Well gents, I’ve got a six-hour drive or so ahead of me, weather cooperating, so I’d better hit the road.”
I thanked them each for their hospitality, wished them well for their hunt and, belly full, stepped from their warmth back into falling snow.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.