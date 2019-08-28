by Sheri Johnson-Horsley
Salida School District
Having predictable and consistent routines in place for your child, each and every day, helps your preschooler and you have a better day.
Preschoolers love routine. They thrive on knowing what their day entails. However, no matter what age your child is, all children benefit from having routine in their life.
Here are a few tips for making your morning routine easier:
Have a consistent, non-negotiable wake-up time in the morning, for both you and your child. This will help alleviate morning meltdowns.
Make sure there are logical consequences if this wake-up time becomes an issue. For example, tell your child that if they can’t wake up at the agreed-upon time, you will need to bump up your bedtime by 15 minutes. While this may be more applicable for school-age children, following through with consequences is equally important, for all ages.
Have a designated time and order for each morning event. We eat breakfast between 7 and 7:15 a.m. We get dressed and ready between 7:20 and 7:45 a.m. We leave for school by 7:50 a.m.
If this is too regimented for you or your child, then be consistent with the order of events, reminding your child that upon waking we eat breakfast; then we get dressed, brush our teeth and comb our hair.
For those kids who get distracted playing with their toys, gently remind them that the quicker they get ready, the more time they will have to play, before it is time to go to school.
Have a designated area for shoes, coats and school projects so they can be easily located and “swept up” on the way out the door. Don’t forget car keys, purses, backpacks and other items that adults scramble to find in the mornings.
Here are a few tips for making your evening routine easier:
Have a set, regular bedtime each night (for parents too). Again, remind your child that there are consequences if the nighttime routine is prolonged.
Include in your child’s bedtime routine an order of events. For example, for a toddler or preschooler, you may have dinner, followed by a bath, then time to put on “jammies,” crawl into bed and read books.
Having a set number of books is important, as kids, no matter what age, always want “one more.” Problems can begin if you allow one more one night but not the next night. Consistency matters.
Make lunches and pack backpacks the night before when there is time for the children to be involved in both activities. This will give them choice as well as begin to instill a sense of planning and responsibility. Additionally, it saves time in the morning, when things may not be going as smoothly as planned.
Avoid clothing battles by laying out your child’s outfit the night before. Choice is important for many children, so have them help pick out their clothes.
Hopefully, these few tips help both you and your children in easing back into the school routine.
