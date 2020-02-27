I received my first garden catalog of the season this week. Always an exciting time, especially when winter apparently has returned.
We’re approaching the time when the home gardener needs to consider starting seeds indoors for transplanting in late May to allow for sufficient growth and hardening off. You probably don’t want to start seeds this weekend, but planning will aid in your success.
Some problems occur, however, when you grow your own transplants. Many homes are too warm and have inadequate light, resulting in soft, spindly and pale seedlings. Sturdy, healthy seedlings are grown under high-light intensities and fluctuating temperatures (warm days and cool nights). For example, desired daytime temperatures may be 70 to 75 degrees and nighttime 50 to 55 degrees, depending on the species.
One answer is to construct a hotbed/cold frame structure. Also using an unheated basement or other cool room, with adding solid warming cables and artificial light also works. A combination of incandescent and florescent lighting is preferable, but many commercial grow lights are also available.
“Damping off” fungal disease is another problem that often plagues seedlings. It’s caused by one of several soil-born organisms. Damping off may prevent seed germination altogether by plugging up the conductive tissue of a developing seedling. Seeds may be killed just as they are approaching full development. Using pasteurized soil or a soilless mix can help you avoid this problem. Providing correct temperatures, correct light and avoiding overwatering are also beneficial.
Novice gardeners often plant seeds too early in hopes of having large transplants. Unfortunately, these giants often develop growth and production problems. The transplanting procedure shocks plants. They have the best chance of recovering quickly when they are smaller rather than larger. For reference, our typical frost-free date is around May 26, and warm-season vegetables are typically transplanted 7-10 days after our frost-free date.
To grow transplants of the appropriate size, decide when you want to plant them outdoors. Find out the seed-to-transplant time and add seven to 10 days for hardening off. Backtrack the total amount of time from your desired transplanting date, and you’ve arrived at the seed planting date.
For example, let’s look at peppers. The goal will be to plant hardened-off pepper plants outside May 30. It takes 8 to 10 weeks to grow a pepper transplant, so that would be (using 10 weeks) March 21. After including 10 days for hardening off time, the planting date becomes March 11.
Hardening off is the next step. This process prepares the transplants for outdoor conditions. Plants will struggle without it. A few days before starting hardening, reduce the amount of water plants receive, but don’t allow them to wilt. To harden, begin by putting plants outdoors in a protected area for a few hours, then bring them back in. During the next 10 days, gradually increase the amount of time they are outside and increase their exposure to wind and sun. After they’ve experienced several days of 10 to 12 hours outdoors, leave them outside 24 hours a day for a couple of days.
