by Jessica Wierzbinski
Early Childhood Council
Just as adults need to learn the importance of self-care, so do our children. We can help them understand the importance of self-care and teach them specific self-care strategies by establishing healthy habits in various aspects of their lives.
These habits can greatly improve their mental health throughout their lives.
Routines
Implementing regular daily routines will provide the structure kids need to understand and predict their world. Consider setting fairly consistent bedtimes, wake-up times, eating rituals and predictable patterns around homework, play and chore schedules.
Make sure kids learn to leave room in their schedules for downtime as well. This could include reading individually or together, drawing or coloring or just having a chunk of time with no prescribed activity. If they learn to rush from one activity to the next, they’re not learning optimal self-care practices.
Food
What kids eat has a profound impact on their ability to focus, on their mood and on general brain development. Have them go grocery shopping with you on occasion and let them pick a rainbow of fruits and vegetables.
Involving them in food preparation can also increase their likelihood of making healthy food choices well into their future.
Emotional maturity
Encourage your children to name the emotions they’re feeling. Even if you can tell exactly what they’re feeling, have them name it (or name it for them if they’re too young or overwhelmed to do it on their own).
In one study, children who use emotion-related words were found to be better liked by their classmates. It simply makes them easier to get along with, and it empowers them to ask for and receive the help they need.
Journaling can help your children manage and reduce stress by allowing them articulate their emotions and make sense of what they are experiencing.
Artistic expression
Creative activities such as painting, coloring or molding clay are sort of “back door” ways of helping your children reconnect with their emotions and work toward understanding them.
Practicing or just listening to music helps tremendously with cognitive development, which can lead to a greater sense of self-awareness. Through its rhythmic appeal, music engages your child’s neocortex, which reduces stress and lowers impulsivity.
Combine all the mental health benefits associated with creativity, music and aerobic exercise by encouraging your child to dance.
Play
Sometimes we just need to be distracted from the stressors of daily life, and research suggests that laughter can help to lower stress levels. Play a funny game or have a pillow fight.
Children learn valuable social skills through play, and since play often includes physical activity, it naturally releases endorphins and boosts their moods. Playing in nature has been found to reduce depression.
Sleep
An early bedtime has been shown to render higher quality “deep” sleep since the hours of sleep before midnight lend themselves to more non-REM sleep, making them much more beneficial for children’s mood and ability to concentrate the next day.
Sleep deprivation is a huge contributor to mental health issues for children, especially teenagers.
Remember that practicing self-care is not something we should begin in adulthood; rather, it is a skill we can help our kids learn now by working it into their daily routines from a very early age.
Jessica Wierzbinski writes for Chaffee County Early Childhood Council. For more tips and information, visit ccecc.org or the council’s Facebook page, call 719-221-5114 or go to Earlylearningco.org or vroom.org.