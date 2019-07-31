Thursday is Lammas or Lughnassadh, a pagan holiday celebrating the first harvest of the season – the grains.
In ancient times it was a celebration with bonfires, baking of breads and displays of strength and endurance. The summer Olympic games became a later version of these shows of strength.
Today’s column is dedicated to baking bread. Today very few of us actually harvest wheat and grind it into flour before baking it, but there is something really special about baking bread that is a celebration in itself, especially when sharing the results with family and friends. And it makes the house smell really great! Add a nice bowl of soup (celebrate the harvest of the vegetables), and you have the perfect Lammas meal.
Happy Lammas (it means loaf mass)!
Cheesy Corn Bread
- 1 cup flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder (1½ teaspoons for Salida’s elevation)
- 1 cup yellow cornmeal
- 1 tablespoon salt
- ½ cup grated Monterey Jack cheese
- ½ cup grated sharp cheddar cheese
- 4 cups fresh corn kernels (about 8 ears of corn) or frozen corn kernels
- 4-ounce can of green chili peppers, drained and diced
- 5 large eggs, beaten
- ½ cup sugar
- ½ cup unsalted butter cut, in small pieces and softened
Sift flour, baking powder, corn meal and salt in a bowl. In another bowl combine the peppers, corn, cheeses, eggs, sugar and butter. Add the flour mixture and stir until combined. Divide the batter between two 9-by-5-inch loaf pans and bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes or until a toothpick stuck in the middle comes out clean. Makes two loaves.
Cloverleaf Rolls
with Sage
- 2/3 cup milk
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 package dry yeast
- 1 large egg, beaten
- 1½ teaspoons salt
- 2½ to 3 cups flour
- 2 tablespoons crumbled and dried sage
- Egg wash made by beating 1 large egg with 1 tablespoon of water
Combine the milk, 4 tablespoons of the butter and the sugar and heat until it registers 115 on a candy thermometer. Add the yeast and let it get foamy. Stir in the whole egg, salt and 2½ cups of flour until the mixture forms a smooth dough. Knead the dough, adding approximately another ½ cup of flour. Then knead in the sage and keep kneading for another 10 minutes or until the dough is smooth and elastic.
Form into a ball and place in a buttered bowl, turning so all the dough is buttered. Let rise in a warm place free from draft for about an hour or until double in bulk.
Punch down the dough and divide into 36 equal pieces. Form the pieces into balls, dipping the balls into the remaining 2 tablespoons butter, melted. Put three of the balls into each of 12 buttered muffin tins and let rise in a warm, draft-free place for about 30 minutes or until doubled. Brush the tops with the egg wash and bake at 400 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden.
Easy Beer Bread
- 3 cups flour, sifted twice
- 3 teaspoons baking powder (1½ teaspoons for Salida’s elevation)
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- 1 (12-ounce) can of beer
- ¼ cup melted butter
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Mix the dry ingredients with the beer and pour into a greased 9-by-5-inch loaf pan. Pour melted butter over the top. Bake for about 1 hour. Cool and remove onto a wire rack.
My Favorite
White Bread Recipe
(Makes 2 loaves.
- ½ cup milk
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 1½ cups warm water
- 1 package yeast
- 5½ cups flour
Scald milk, add the sugar, salt and butter. Cool to lukewarm. Pour warm water into a large warm bowl and sprinkle the yeast on top, stirring until dissolved. Add the milk mixture and 3 cups of the flour and beat until smooth. Add enough additional flour to make a soft dough. Turn onto a lightly floured board and knead until smooth and elastic, about 10 minutes.
Form into a smooth ball and place in a greased bowl, turning to grease the top. Cover and let rise in a warm, draft-free place until doubled, about an hour. Punch down and let rest 15 minutes.
Divide in half and shape into two 9-by-5-by-3-inch loaves. Cover and let rise in a warm, draft-free place until doubled, about 1 hour. Bake at 400 degrees about 30 minutes. Loaf is done if it sounds hollow when tapped.
Maple, Wheat
and Oat Bread
(Bread machine recipe)
- 1¼ cups warm water
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 2¼ cups flour
- ½ cup whole wheat flour
- ¼ cup old-fashioned rolled oats
- 1½ teaspoons salt
- 1½ teaspoons bread machine or rapid-rise yeast
Measure all ingredients into the bread machine in the order listed. If your bread machine requires liquid to be added last, just reverse the order. Program machine according to manufacturer’s directions for basic loaf of bread, medium darkness. Makes one 1½-pound loaf.