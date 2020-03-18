With so many people now having to go gluten free, whether it be celiac disease or gluten intolerance, recipes for gluten-free foods are in demand.
Colorado is the No. 1 United States producer of gluten-free proso millet. The Colorado Department of Agriculture features a different commodity each month to highlight products grown in the state, and this month the featured product is gluten-free proso millet, a grain that can be used in many ways, from main dishes to trail mix.
Millet is often found in birdseed blends, but it is now gaining popularity in recipes.
Basic instructions for cooking millet come from Jean Hediger at Golden Prairie Inc., Colorado’s premier millet grower.
Rinsing is recommended before cooking. Put 2½ cups of water in a pan and add 1 cup millet. Set the millet to medium high heat and when it starts boiling, turn down the heat and loosely cover with a lid. After 20 to 25 minutes all the water should be absorbed and the millet will be cooked. Remove pot from heat and let sit 10 minutes to optimize texture and flavor. Use ½ cup more water if texture is too crunchy.
To introduce a nuttier flavor, you can roast the grains before boiling. To do this, place grains in a dry skillet over medium heat and stir frequently. When they have achieved a golden color, add them to boiling water. Millet more than doubles in quantity when cooked.
Tropical Overnight
Millet
Recipe from chef Jason K. Morse, 5280 Culinary LLC
- 3 cups water
- 1 cup millet, rinsed
- ¾ teaspoon cinnamon
- 2 tablespoons dark brown sugar
- 2 cups whole milk
- ½ cup fresh pineapple, chopped fine
- ½ cup fresh strawberries, chopped fine
- ½ cup sweetened coconut, toasted
- ½ cup salted macadamia nuts, toasted and chopped
Add 3 cups of water to a saucepan and bring to a boil. Add millet and return to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook for 10 to 12 minutes or until tender. Remove from stove and drain through a fine mesh strainer. Fluff millet and place in a bowl. Top with sugar and cinnamon and mix well. Place bowl in refrigerator to chill. Divide cooked millet into four 12-ounce mason jars. In a separate bowl, mix pineapple, strawberries, macadamia nuts and toasted coconut. Top each jar of millet with ½ cup whole milk. Divide pineapple/berry mixture among the four mason jars. Place covers on jars and chill in refrigerator 6 to 8 hours or overnight.
Grilled Vegetables
and Millet Salad
Recipe from chef Jason K. Morse, 5280 Culinary LLC
- 1 cup white millet, rinsed
- 2 cups vegetable stock
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 cup currants
- ½ cup feta cheese, crumbled
- ½ cup Greek dressing
- ½ cup zucchini, cubed
- ½ cup yellow squash, cubed
- ½ cup red bell pepper, cubed
- ½ cup cauliflower, cubed
- ½ cup carrots, cut into coins
Season, grill and cool zucchini, squash, bell pepper, cauliflower and carrots and then keep chilled. Using a medium-sized stock pot, turn heat to medium high. Toast millet in pot until a nutty smell develops and millet starts to crackle. Remove from heat. Slowly add vegetable stock and cook for approximately 20 to 25 minutes or until millet is tender. Spread millet on a cookie sheet and cool to room temperature.
In a mixing bowl, add cooled millet, oil, currants, cheese and dressing. Mix well and adjust seasoning as needed. Serve on a platter, arranging millet around outer edges, mixed grilled vegetables in center and garnish with more cheese.
Millet Trail Mix
Recipe from chef Jason K. Morse, 5280 Culinary LLC
- 1 cup pepita seeds
- 2 cups millet
- 1 cup quick oats, rolled
- 1 cup salted sunflower seeds (seeds only – no shells)
- ½ cup dried cranberries
- ½ cup dried cherries
- ½ cup agave nectar
- ½ cup white chocolate chips
- ½ cup dark chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 275 degrees. In a medium stainless steel bowl combine pepita, millet, oats and sunflower seeds. Roast at 275 degrees for approximately 40 minutes or until lightly golden. Remove from oven and let stand for 10 minutes. Place mixture in a bowl, add cranberries, cherries and agave nectar and mix well.
Prepare a cookie sheet by spraying with nonstick spray. Spread mixture on cookie sheet and roast at 425 degrees for approximately 12 minutes or until medium golden. Remove from oven and allow to cool completely for 1 hour. Mix in chocolate chips. Shelf life is 2 weeks if kept in sealed plastic bags in a cool, dry area.