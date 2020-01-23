The shadows lengthened, drawing forth from the mountains the last of the day’s rich color. I picked my way along a trail that led through a tangle of head-high willows toward the river.
Having spent since early morning either staring through a windshield or setting up my campsite, the lure of the beer cooler had nearly got the better of me. Fortunately, wisdom prevailed. The beer cooler could wait. An evening on the river could not and would likely offer more in the way of restorative benefit.
Since the trail appeared little trafficked and overgrown, I decided to hold off rigging my rod until bank-side, the easier to carry it broken down through the tangled undergrowth.
Besides, too often I’m overeager to straight away unfurl a line without sitting streamside for a few minutes and making room to just observe. Impatience often leads to casting inaccurate preconceptions rather than educated assumptions on the water.
After several minutes I emerged onto a clearing at the tail of a small pool, where I sat, feet dangling over the bank. I caught sight of twin shapes darting from beneath the undercut of the bank toward the middle of the stream … or did I? A trick of light and shadow? Wishful thinking? Either way, I pronounced it a good omen.
After assembling my rod and threading the line through the guides, I sat and watched. It was a busy river, pushing relentlessly out of the mountains toward a distant plain. The rocky bed offered little in the way of respite from the current. The pool above where I sat provided the only slack water for a hundred yards in either direction.
Pine and willow grew thick and heavy right to the water’s edge, in many places their trunks and branches angling out across the water from banks liberally scattered with driftwood or scoured by high water to reveal jumbles of river rock.
For several minutes I scanned air and water for signs of bug life – the bustling, darting flight of a caddis, the gossamer hover of a mayfly or the urgent skate of a midge, but to my eye nothing stirred. I selected a large attractor dry and a heavy nymph, the first to ride high on the faster, choppy water, the second to sink fast and deep in the current.
An overhanging pine immediately upstream of where I sat meant I slid down to the water’s edge then took up a length of driftwood to use as a wading staff. The far bank would offer a more sympathetic casting angle.
I worked what I could of the first pool, the pine preventing me from casting into its deeper, more enticing reaches, then began to pick my way upstream, forced often to cast from midriver to avoid snagging my back cast.
In one trench the dry dove beneath the surface and I set into a hefty stick that refused to budge from the grasp of the bed. The water being too deep and fast to wade out, I pointed the rod tip toward the snag and pulled. By the release of tension, I immediately knew I’d lost both flies, and spent the next 10 minutes midstream, rebuilding my leader and selecting a fresh rig.
Spying a small pool ahead of me against the far bank, I waded into position then angled a cast toward its head. The flies wrapped in a branch hitherto unseen high over the pool. Stifling a curse, I pulled once again and felt the familiar snap of the leader. Another $6 cast.
By now the river was in full shadow, the air calm and warm for October. I decided to simplify my rig, tying on a single caddis, and worked the nooks and crannies of the stream bank. After half an hour, no avail.
I thought of the beer cooler. A small trail led from the river through a thicket of willows. I could retrace my path downstream or take this new path until it cleared the willows, then return to my truck.
Not fancying the multiple stream crossings involved with the former, I took to the new path. The next 20 minutes were spent thrashing through an ever more dense tangle of willows, interspersed with stumbling into hidden trenches left by old beaver dams. Branches scratched my face, leaves and twigs fell down my collar and into my shirt, and the clearing I thought a mere 50 yards away continued to elude me. Rifle season was in full swing, and I regretted the thought of my orange windstopper, sitting on the counter in my camper.
Finally sitting on the tailgate of my truck, I tugged off my boots and waders while counting the cost of the last two hours in blood, flies and pride. While I could debate the restorative benefits of the last couple of hours, that which waited in the beer cooler could no longer be disputed.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.