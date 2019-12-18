Punches and special hot drinks always add a festive touch to the holidays. In fact, this is just about the only time of the year we get to drag out those punch bowls and use them.
According to the Woman’s Day Encyclopedia of Cookery, punch was introduced to Great Britain from India. The name seems to have been derived from the Hindu word “punch,” meaning five. Traditionally punch was supposed to have been made with five ingredients – spirits, water, lemon, sugar and spice. But as we know, there is no limit to the number of ingredients we put in punch today.
In Colonial America, rum was often the “spirit” of choice, along with brandy the settlers made from their homegrown apples and peaches.
A few recipes follow that may help make your holiday more festive.
Apple Cranberry Punch
- 4 cups cranberry juice
- 3 cups apple juice
- ½ cup lemon juice
- One lemon sliced thin
- 1 cup pineapple tidbits
- 1 bottle (29-ounce) sparkling water, chilled
Combine all the ingredients except the sparkling water and chill thoroughly. Pour over ice in a punch bowl and add the sparkling water just before serving. Makes 12 small glasses.
Raspberry
Holiday Punch
- 4 (6-ounce) cans frozen, concentrated red fruit punch, thawed
- 2 cups unsweetened grapefruit juice
- 1 bottle (32-ounce) raspberry soda, chilled
- Raspberry sherbet
Combine the first two ingredients with 1 quart of cold water. Just before serving add the raspberry soda and scoops of raspberry sherbet. Serves 24.
Sparkling Rosé Punch
- 2 (13-ounce) packages frozen strawberries, thawed
- ½ cup sugar
- 2 (4/5-quart) bottles rosé wine
- 2 (6-ounce) cans frozen lemonade concentrate
- 1 large bottle sparkling water
Combine strawberries, sugar and one bottle of the wine. Cover and let stand at room temperature for an hour. Strain into a punch bowl. Add the lemonade concentrate and stir until thawed. Add the other bottle of wine and finish with the chilled sparkling water. Add ice cubes or a ring of ice.
Café au Lait
- 4 cups hot strong coffee
- 4 cups scalded milk
- 6 cinnamon sticks for garnish
Pour equal amounts of coffee and milk into six large mugs. Garnish each serving with a cinnamon stick. Serves six.
Spiced Tea
- ½ cup instant tea
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon cloves
- ½ teaspoon nutmeg
- ½ cup sugar
- 18 ounces of Tang
- 1 large package of lemonade powder (If you can’t find a large package of lemonade, use the amount listed on the container for four servings)
Mix all the ingredients until well blended and store in a jar. Use one tablespoon of the mix per cup of hot water.
Hot Fruit Punch
- 6 cinnamon sticks
- 1 orange
- 1 (8-inch) square of cheesecloth, double thickness
- 1 teaspoon whole allspice
- ½ teaspoon whole cloves
- 7 cups water
- 1 can (12-ounce) frozen cran-raspberry juice concentrate, thawed
- 1 can (6-ounce) frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed
- 2 cans (5½ ounces each) apricot nectar
Break the cinnamon into pieces. Remove strips of orange peel with a vegetable peeler, squeeze the juice and set aside. Rinse the cheesecloth and squeeze out the water. Wrap the cinnamon, orange peel, allspice and cloves in the cheesecloth and tie with a string or another piece of cheesecloth. Combine the reserved orange juice, water, concentrates and nectar in a crockery slow cooker and add the spice bag. Cover and cook on low about 6 hours. Remove the spice bag before serving. To keep warm turn the slow cooker on low and keep it covered as long as you are still serving.
Special Hot Chocolate
- 1/3 cup sugar
- ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 3 cups milk, divided
- ¾ teaspoon vanilla
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 square (1 ounce) semisweet chocolate
- 1 square (1 ounce) white chocolate
- ¾ cup whipped cream
- 6 teaspoons mini chocolate chips
Combine the sugar, cocoa, salt and ½ cup milk and beat until smooth. Put into a slow cooker. Add the remaining milk and vanilla. Cover and cook on low for 2 hours. Add the cream and cover and cook on low 10 minutes. Stir in the semisweet and white chocolate until melted. Pour the hot chocolate into six mugs and top each serving with 2 tablespoons whipped cream and a teaspoon of the miniature chocolate chips. For a special holiday touch, you can add a peppermint stick to stir with.
Champagne Punch
- 1 cup pineapple juice
- ¼ cup sugar
- ½ cup vodka
- ¼ cup brandy
- Juice of ½ lemon
- 1 (24-ounce) bottle of chilled champagne
- Fresh strawberries and/or orange slices for garnish
Combine pineapple juice, sugar, vodka, brandy and lemon juice in a glass jar, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Just before serving pour the mixture over ice cubes or an ice ring in a punch bowl. Add the chilled champagne and stir. Garnish with fresh whole strawberries and/or orange slices. Makes 10 4-ounce servings.
Irish Coffee
- 4 tablespoons sugar
- 4 ounces Irish whiskey
- 4 cups strong coffee
- 1 cup whipped cream
Dissolve 1 tablespoon of sugar in 1 ounce of Irish whiskey in each of four coffee mugs. Divide the coffee among the four mugs. Float whipped cream on the top. Serves four.