by Judy Lore
Ark-Valley Humane Society
The Mountain Mail had a trivia quiz a few weeks ago that I found entertaining. I managed to get them all except for one about a rainbow fishing place. I will write this first trivia quiz about dogs and the next one about cats.
If you get them all correct, you win. Sorry, no prizes are handed out; the satisfaction of knowing so much about dogs is your reward. Answers appear at the end of article. Don’t peek.
I found the questions on a British site called “Waggy Tales: Book Reviewer and Dog Lover.” A very interesting blog.
Dog Trivia Quiz
1. Which dog breed is the favorite of the Queen of England?
2. Which breed of dog has a black tongue?
3. Which breed yodels instead of barks?
4. What breed was the world’s oldest dog to have lived?
5. What breed is Snoopy?
6. What is the Monopoly dog piece breed?
7. Do dogs or cats have more taste buds?
8. True or false – Dogs have three eyelids.
9. T or F – Dogs can’t see color.
10. How many teeth does an adult dog have?
11. What was the name of the dog in the Wizard of Oz?
12. The dog named Einstein was in what movie?
13. Who was the famous composer a St. Bernard was named after in a movie?
14. What was the name of the first dog of President Barack Obama?
15. How many days are dogs pregnant?
I did not know No. 8 or No. 10 so I fell short of a perfect score, which is OK because it was just fun putting this together and learning something new. By the way, cover the answers.
Answers No looking until you answered them all.
1. Corgi. 2. Chow chow. 3. Basenji. 4. Australian cattle dog (29 years). 5. Beagle. 6. Scottish terrier. 7. Dogs. 8. True. 9. False. 10. 42. 11. Toto. 12. “Back to the Future.” 13. Beethoven. 14. Bo. 15. 63.
Judy Lore is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.