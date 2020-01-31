I’d like to think there is a balance to our time on earth, a fair division of good and bad with free will factored in if we want to tip the balance toward good.
But give the life-is-good talk to someone who just lost a favorite dog, and their raw truth is this: Humans in Colorado live an average of 80 years, according to 2020 stats by World Population Review. Make that 75 if you live in Mississippi. And our beloved dogs – allegedly our best friends – live anywhere from six to 12 times shorter than us.
At our house we were recently reminded of how gut-wrenchingly that ratio plays out. Our heeler Liesl, who had carved out more than 14 years with us and showed all signs of making it well past 15 and becoming one of those gloriously old, healthy dogs, became less interested in her daily walk.
That was a Thursday. She was off her feed on Friday morning, at which point we consulted the vet. Things were not looking great – might be something fast moving, he said. At dinnertime on Sunday she spared us the agony of putting her down.
In all honesty I can say the full-throated grief of losing that dog was harder than losing some human family members. And after talking to several friends who have lost dogs, that isn’t as unusual as it might sound.
Liesl joined two cats in what has become a small pet cemetery on our property. I’m guessing our cantankerous red horse will rest there at some point, although at 23 and showing no signs of abatement, he may well be that rare hayburner that lives to be 40.
If you want to reduce the number of times a dog breaks your heart, your best bet for a purebred is a smallish situation such as a miniature poodle or Jack Russell terrier, which, according to some online statistics, will provide roughly 14 years of loving companionship before you sob yourself to sleep for a week straight. We had a 40-pound mutt named Ruby who was a good trail dog until 15 or so, and she lived past 17. She was frail at the end but still motivated to repeatedly beat the tar out of Liesl, who came into the picture during Ruby’s last weeks.
I digress. Your seriously big dogs such as Great Danes and Irish wolfhounds come in anywhere between eight and 10 years, with some stats giving you even less time. I don’t know how that can even begin to be right in terms of cosmic justice.
On the other end of things, I recently met a woman who runs a parrot rescue in Florida. Her facility has its share of 40-year-old pollies (I read some stats that put macaws at anywhere between 50 and 100 years) who have outlived their humans.
Some of those birds are pretty sad and confused when they arrive at her place. No doubt they’re wondering why their humans couldn’t live to be 120 – just to make life fair.
Tara Flanagan is a member of Salida Dog Club and is hoping her new dog will soon be enough of a good citizen to join the fun at Loyal Duke’s Dog Park.