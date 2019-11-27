Thursday is the big day. Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potatoes, pumpkin pie and all that. But come Friday the question is what to do with the leftovers.
Leftovers can be just as interesting as the original stuff if you have a few recipes to use them up, so I’m hoping you can make use of these. Happy Thanksgiving!
Leftover Turnovers
Classic Crisco Double Crust:
- 2 cups flour
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup Crisco shortening
- 3 tablespoons cold water
Filling:
Assorted thanksgiving leftovers. Turkey, coarsely chopped sweet potato (mashed ad mixed with nutmeg), stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, cheddar cheese, creamed onions, turnip, squash or other root vegetables.
Heat oven to 400 degrees.
For the crust, combine flour and salt in a bowl. Cut in the Crisco using a pastry blender or two knives until the flour is blended into pea-size chunks. Sprinkle with water, 1 tablespoon at a time. Toss lightly with a fork until the dough forms a ball. Divide dough in half. Press between your hands to form two 5- to 6-inch rounds. Flour each round lightly on both sides and roll each round into a 10-inch circle on a floured surface.
Cut out 4-inch rounds. Reroll scraps and repeat until all dough is used. Place 3 to 4 tablespoons of filling (one kind or a combination) on each dough circle. Moisten edges with water. Fold dough in half over the filling. Press with a fork to seal. Place 2 inches apart on an ungreased baking sheet. Prick the tops with a fork. Bake at 400 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes until golden brown. Cool 10 minutes on a rack. Makes 16 to 18 turnovers.
Suggestions for combinations:
Savory fillings – turkey, stuffing and cranberry; broccoli and cheddar; mashed potatoes and gravy, mashed potato and cheddar.
Sweet fillings – cranberry, almonds and ½ teaspoon sugar.
Turkey Tamale Pie
Filling:
- 2 tablespoons Crisco shortening
- 1 medium onion, peeled and finely chopped (about ½ cup)
- 1 medium green pepper, chopped
- 2 tablespoons chili powder
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 can (28 ounces) tomatoes, crushed
- 1 can (14½ ounces) peeled and cut tomatoes, drained
- 3 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
- 3 cups cubed cooked turkey (about 1 pound)
- 1 cup sliced black olives
- 1 cup frozen corn kernels
Crust:
- 3 cups water
- 3 tablespoons Crisco shortening
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1½ cups yellow cornmeal
- 1 can (4 ounces) diced green chilies
- 2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Grease a 13-by-9-inch glass baking dish.
For the filling: Melt Crisco in a saucepan on medium heat. Sauté onion and green pepper about 5 minutes or until softened., Add chili powder, oregano, salt, cumin, cinnamon and cayenne. Cook 1 minute. Add tomatoes and garlic. Cook on medium heat 10 minutes. Add turkey, olives and corn kernels. Cook about 3 minutes until slightly thickened. Pour into the baking dish.
For the crust: Bring the water, Crisco and salt to a boil. Sprinkle in the cornmeal, whisking or stirring constantly. Cook 2 minutes. Add chilies. Mix well. Cool 3 minutes. Spread over the turkey mixture. Place dish on a large baking sheet.
Bake at 375 degrees for about 30 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Let stand 10 minutes. Serves 10 to 12.
Southwestern Turkey Pie
Crust:
- 12/3 cups flour
- 1/3 cup yellow cornmeal
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/3 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
- ¾ cup Crisco shortening
- 3 to 7 tablespoons cold water
Filling:
- 2 tablespoons Crisco shortening
- 1 medium onion, peeled and chopped
- 1 medium red pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 medium green pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 3 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
- 3 cups cooked turkey, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)
- 1 can (28 ounces) stewed tomatoes, drained
- ¼ cup cider vinegar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1½ cups fresh or frozen corn
- 1 can (14 ounces) black beans, drained and rinsed
- Glaze and topping:
- 1 egg, beaten, ¼ teaspoon salt, 1/3 cup cheddar cheese
For the crust – combine flour, cornmeal and salt in a large bowl. Add cheese. Toss until combined. Cut in Crisco using a pastry blender or two knives until the flour is blended to form pea-size chunks. Sprinkle with water 1 tablespoon at a time. Toss tightly with a fork until the dough forms a ball.
Divide the dough in half and press each half to form a 5- to 6-inch round. Flour a surface and rolling pin. Roll dough into a circle for the bottom crust. Trim the circle 1 inch larger than an inverted 9-inch pie plate. Loosen dough carefully and fold into quarters. Unfold crust and press into the pie plate. Trim edges even with the plate.
For filling – heat shortening in a skillet. Add onion, red bell pepper, green bell pepper and garlic. Sauté 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Add turkey. Stir. Stir in the flour, chili powder, cumin and cayenne (if used.) Cook on low heat 3 minutes, stirring frequently. Add tomatoes, vinegar and salt. Bring to a boil on medium heat. Reduce heat. Simmer, stirring occasionally for 30 minutes or until mixture is thick. Add the corn and black beans. Cook 5 minutes. Spoon hot filling into unbaked pie crust.
Heat oven to 425 degrees. Roll top crust same as the bottom. Moisten the edge of the pastry with water. Lift top crust onto the filled pie. Trim ½ inch beyond the edge of the pie plate. Fold the top edge under the bottom crust. Flute. Cut slits in the top crust for escape of steam.
For glaze and topping, combine egg and salt. Brush lightly over the top crust. Bake at 425 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes or until the crust is golden brown. Sprinkle with cheese. Serve hot or warm. Makes one 9-inch pie.
Breakfast Hash
- 3 pounds baking potatoes (about 5 large)
- ¼ cup finely chopped onion
- ¾ cup chopped red bell pepper
- ½ stick unsalted butter
- 2 cups shredded, cooked turkey
- 1 cup finely chopped cooked ham
- ½ cup heavy cream
- ½ cup finely chopped fresh parsley leaves
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- Fried eggs as an accompaniment
Cook potatoes until tender (about 30 minutes). Drain and cool. While the potatoes are cooling, sauté the onion and bell pepper with salt and pepper to taste in 2 tablespoons of the butter for about 10 minutes or until the vegetables are softened. Peel potatoes and dice them. In a large bowl combine the vegetable mixture, turkey, ham and potatoes, cream, parsley, salt and pepper to taste until the mixture is well combined. Melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter with the oil in a skillet and transfer the hash into the skillet. Cook, tamping down with a spatula occasionally for about 25 minutes. Bake in a preheated oven at 325 degrees for about 15 minutes. Invert onto a serving plate and serve with fried eggs. Serves six.