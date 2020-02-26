by Emy Luebbering
Ark-Valley Humane Society
Have you gotten your tickets to this week’s showing of the Bow Wow Film Festival yet?
Salida SteamPlant is teaming up with Ark-Valley Humane Society to bring you our third annual showing of Bow Wow Film Festival Saturday.
After watching the trailer, it looks like this year’s films are going to be packed with heartwarming and inspiring stories, from a pup who is the best mountain biking partner, to a dog enjoying birthday cake. See the trailer at bowwowfilmfest.com.
Some of the short films will highlight the highs and lows of pet ownership and others will be adorable animated short films.
Bow Wow Film Festival started in 2014 and quickly became the premier traveling dog film festival in the United States.
Bow Wow film fest staff call the beautiful state of Colorado home, and the films are shown all the way from Alaska to the Alabama.
Bow Wow Film Festival works closely with animal welfare organizations and rescue groups to bring a fun new way to raise money and awareness.
Make sure to make it out to our showing of Bow Wow Film Festival, learn more about our humane society and hear from one of our shelter alumni pups and AVHS Executive Director Amber Vanleuken during intermission.
It’s sure to be a family friendly event packed with dog-centric films that you won’t want to miss.
$10 tickets can be purchased at Ark-Valley Humane Society, 701 Gregg Drive, Buena Vista, Free The Monkey in Salida, Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and the Salida SteamPlant Box Office.
Emy Luebbering, is outreach manager for the Ark-Valley Humane Society.