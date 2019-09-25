by Sarah McMahon
Ark-Valley Humane Society
The last week of September is Deaf Dog Awareness Week. A few months ago, my husband, Bob, and I adopted Ellie, a deaf dog, from Ark-Valley Humane Society. We’d like to share our thoughts, experiences and what we have gained in caring for a deaf dog.
Living and training a deaf dog is challenging. Think of all the ways you use to communicate with your pet (or anyone, if you don’t have a pet) that involve sound: the words, the whistles, the grunts, moans, sighs … .
While you are thinking about that, Ellie is headed down the lane toward the neighbor’s house to play with the other dogs. I can’t run as fast as she can. I’m hollering as loud as I can and my noise is literally falling on deaf ears.
We can’t sit on the couch and holler at her to quit counter surfing. We have to get up, walk across the room, touch her to get her attention and give the sign. There is no doubt that anyone with a deaf dog will certainly get more exercise.
We have had to develop a new language. Our language. One of touch and large gestures. We need extra patience and we need to let things happen in their own time, “Ellie” time. We protect her, but we don’t baby her.
In their silent world, our sudden, unexpected touch can bring such joy and reassurance and give the deaf dog the confidence to go and explore their world. In addition to touch, eye contact is everything for both the deaf dog and the human and if it is true that the eyes are the pathway to the soul, we find a great intimacy from our sharing of this sometimes limiting and frustrating necessity.
Ellie is 10 months old, still a young puppy. We are anything but accomplished dog trainers. Yet, we find ourselves able to live with and teach a deaf, vision-impaired dog better than we ever imagined we would.
It is not without its challenges, and living with a deaf dog is not for everyone, but if you are the right person, deaf dogs are a special breed. We have developed a bond with and a love for Ellie deeper than any dog that has ever been a part of our life because of the intimacy of the communication style forced upon us.
Sarah McMahon is an Ark-Valley Humane Society board member.