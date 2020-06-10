by Judy Lore
Ark-Valley Humane Society
I’ve only ever had one cat and she – I think it was a she – was creatively named “Kitty.” But then I was only 5 years old. I don’t recall her being with us very long though.
I never learned much about cats in that short time frame and have always leaned toward dogs, so most of these questions were not answerable by me. How will you do?
Multiple Choice
1. Calico cats are almost always: A. Left-pawed. B. Female. C. Friendly. D. Finicky.
2. A group of cats is called a: A. Clowder. B. Pack. C. Hoar. D. Nothing. Cats don’t congregate in groups.
3. A cat with pica does which of the following: A. Measures things. B. Eats strange nonfood items. C. Sheds profusely. D. Hides from strangers.
4. A group of kittens is called: A. Kindle. B. Kettle. C. Kaboodle. D. Kine.
5. What is the scientific name for “fear of cats”? A. Felineophobia. B. Get-it-away Phobia. C. Ailurophobia. D. There is no name as it’s not a recognized fear.
How are you doing so far? I knew one and it was obvious.
6. Hemingway cats have: A. Written a best-selling book. B. An abnormally large head. C. Alopecia. D. Lymphadenopathy.
7. What is the scientific name for hair loss in cats? A. Balding disorder. B. Minoxidil. C. Alopecia. D. Lymphadenopathy.
8. How many bones in a cat? A. 206. B. 108. C. 230. D. 402.
9. Cats should never eat: A. Raisins. B. Grapes. C. Onions. D. All of the above.
10. Normal cats have how many toes on their back paws? A. 5. B. 3. C. 4. D. None of the above.
True or False
1. Rumor has it that President Clinton’s cat, Socks, got more mail than he did.
2. White cats with blue eyes are likely to be blind.
3. There are more pet dogs in the U.S. than pet cats.
4. One litter of kittens can have multiple fathers.
5. A green cat – even its paws – was born in 1995 in Sweden.
Answers:
Multiple Choice: 1-B. 2-A. 3-B. 4-A. 5-C. 6-D. 7-C. 8-C. 9-D. 10-C.
T or F: 1-T. 2-F. 3-F. 4-T. 5-F (Denmark).
Judy Lore is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.