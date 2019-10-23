Halloween is next week, and snacks and punches for this popular, spooky holiday are in demand, so today’s recipes offer a few more suggestions for Halloween treats and punches for kids as well as for adults.
You can make a festive punch bowl by hollowing out a large pumpkin and placing a mixing bowl inside to hold the punch.
Witches’ Brew
- 4 cups cranberry-apple drink
- ¼ teaspoon cloves
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- 4 cups ginger ale
Combine all ingredients and mix until well blended. Pour into tall glasses and add ice cubes and orange slices (or pour into a punch bowl).
This recipe can also be served hot. To serve hot, mix all the ingredients and serve in warm mugs with a cinnamon stick and a twist of orange peel.
Cranberry
Halloween Cookies
- 2/3 cup shortening
- ½ cup peanut butter
- 11/3 cups brown sugar, packed
- 2 eggs
- ½ cup milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 2½ cups flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder (1 teaspoon for Salida’s elevation)
- 1 cup chopped peanuts
- 1 jar (14-ounce) cranberry-orange relish
Mix shortening, peanut butter, sugar and eggs until creamy. Stir in milk and vanilla. Add flour, baking powder and peanuts. Drop dough by tablespoonfuls onto greased cookie sheets. Using the back of a wet teaspoon, make a depression in the center of each cookie and fill the hole with a teaspoon of cranberry-orange relish. Bake at 375 degrees for about 12 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool on a rack. Makes 4 dozen.
Goblins’ Punch
- 1 can (46 ounces) orange punch, chilled
- 1 can (8 ounces) frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed
- 1 bottle (12 ounces) ginger ale
- Orange ice cubes
- Lemon and orange slices (optional)
- Maraschino cherries with stems (optional)
Combine the punch and undiluted lemonade, stir to blend. Slowly add ginger ale. Float orange and lemon slices and maraschino cherries on top. Add the orange ice cubes. Makes about 10 cups.
Orange Ice Cubes
Pour orange punch into an ice cube tray and freeze. Store in freezer until needed. The ice cubes will keep the punch from diluting.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
(A nice, festive Halloween drink if there are just one or two of you.)
- 4 cups of milk
- ¼ cup cooked or canned pumpkin
- 2 tablespoons instant coffee
- ¼ cup maple syrup
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 1 teaspoon ginger
- 1 teaspoon nutmeg
- ¼ teaspoon cloves
- 1 cinnamon stick for each of two cups
- Whipped cream and nutmeg for garnish
Heat all of the ingredients except the garnish in a small slow cooker on low for about 3 hours. Do not boil. Serve in warm mugs topped with whipped cream and a sprinkling of nutmeg.
Dinner in a Pumpkin
- 1 small to medium pumpkin
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1½ to 2 pounds ground beef.
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 can sliced mushrooms, drained
- 1 can cream of chicken soup
- 1½ cups cooked rice
- 1 can sliced water chestnuts, drained
Cut off the top of the pumpkin and clean out the seeds and pulp. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large skillet, sauté onions in the oil until tender. Add the meat. Brown and drain. Add soy sauce, brown sugar, mushrooms and soup. Simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add cooked rice and water chestnuts. Spoon mixture into the pumpkin. Replace the top and place on a baking sheet. Bake 1 hour or until the inside of the pumpkin is tender. Cooking time may vary depending on the size of the pumpkin.
Mummy Hot Dogs
- 1 package breadstick dough (11-ounce package)
- 1 package (16-ounce) hot dogs
- Mustard and poppy seeds
Using one strip of dough for each hot dog, wrap the hot dogs with the breadstick dough, leaving an opening for the “head.” (If you can’t find breadstick dough, you can use crescent roll dough. Just cut it in smaller strips.)
Place the hot dogs on an ungreased baking sheet and bake at 375 degrees for about 15 minutes. When finished put dots of mustard on the “heads” for eyes and add a poppy seed in the center of the “eye” for the pupil.
Jack-o’-Lantern
Grilled Cheese
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 8 slices of bread
- 4 slices Monterey Jack cheese
- 4 slices cheddar or American cheese
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Butter one side of each bread slice and place the buttered side down on an ungreased baking sheet. Using a sharp knife, cut eyes and a mouth in four of the bread slices to make a face. Place a slice of each cheese on the other four bread slices. Place the baking sheet in the oven and bake about 12 minutes or until the cheese melts. Then put the slices of bread with the faces on top of the cheese. Serves four.
Caramel Frosted
Pumpkin Cookies
- 1 cup butter
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 cup canned pumpkin
- 2 eggs
- Pinch of salt
- 1 cup flour
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon baking soda (½ teaspoon for Salida’s elevation)
- 1 teaspoon baking powder (½ teaspoon for Salida’s elevaton)
- 1 cup chopped walnuts or pecans
- 1 cup raisins
Cream the first six ingredients. Sift flour, cinnamon, baking soda and baking powder and add to the creamed mixture. Add nuts and raisins and mix well. Bake at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes on an ungreased baking sheet. Frost with caramel frosting
Caramel Frosting
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 4 tablespoons milk
- ½ cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 1 cup powdered sugar, sifted
- ¾ teaspoons vanilla
Combine butter, milk and brown sugar in a saucepan. Boil for 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Cool. Stir in the powdered sugar and vanilla. Beat until smooth and creamy.