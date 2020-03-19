Editor’s note: Joanne Letko, a Colorado Master Gardener from Chaffee County, wrote this week’s “In the Garden.”
Yes, you can grow vegetables (including tomatoes) at 7,000-plus feet. However, your plant choice must consider our unpredictable and short growing season (generally between 120 days and 90 days), poor soil, wildlife, wind, cool nighttime temperatures, low rainfall, intense sunlight and restrictions on watering.
I highly recommend starting a journal to record your basic information, including altitude, climate zone, site characteristics, high/low temperatures, wildlife issues and a record of planting successes and failures from year to year. From personal experience, I can assure you that a few years from now you will not remember the name of that green bean that was an epic fail this year.
Generally, cool-season vegetables (those that require temperatures of 40 to 80 degrees Fahrenhiet during the day and are tolerant of light frosts) are the best choices for high-altitude, short-season gardens. Cool-season, hardy vegetables include broccoli, cabbage, kohlrabi, onions, lettuce, peas, radish, spinach and turnips.
These seeds may be planted directly in the garden two to four weeks before the date of the average last spring frost. You can plan on eating a salad from your garden in late spring.
Cool-season, semi-hardy vegetables include beets, carrots, cauliflower, parsley, parsnips, potatoes and Swiss chard. They need minimum daytime temperatures of 40 to 50 degrees but are less tolerant of frost. These seeds may be planted directly in the garden zero to two weeks before the date of the average last spring frost.
Warm-season vegetables prefer temperatures between 70 and 95 degrees, and they will not tolerate frost. Warm-season, tender vegetables include beans, celery, corn, cucumbers and summer squash. These vegetables may be planted (from seed) around the date of the average last spring frost.
Warm-season, very tender vegetables include lima beans, cantaloupe, eggplant, pepper, pumpkin, winter squash, tomato and watermelon. Very tender vegetables are intolerant of frost and cool spring winds. They require daytime temperatures above 60 degrees and prefer temperatures of 70 to 95 degrees. A week of daytime temperatures below 55 degrees may stunt the crop.
These crops are planted at least two weeks after the average last spring frost date when the weather is consistently above 55 degrees during the day and breezes are warm. My experience with tomatoes and peppers is that they must be started indoors (or you can purchase plants at the local nursery) and transplanted after the danger of frost has passed.
When choosing vegetables from a seed catalog, pay attention to the “days to harvest” number on the seed package and choose the least number of days. If the “days to harvest” number on the seed package is 45, don’t be surprised if the true number is 50-plus days.
Other characteristics to look for include “cold-tolerant,” “adaptable,” “reliable in cool weather,” “easy to grow,” “vigorous.”
Take advantage of local information to find which variety of seed from different vegetables works best in your area. The county extension office, community gardens and your neighbors are valuable resources that can help you make informed choices for your garden.
Kurt Jones is Colorado State University Extension director for Chaffee County.