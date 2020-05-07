With the gate at the bottom of the road preventing vehicular access, the countryside through which we rode felt quiet, as if resting, healing itself from its recent trauma.
Normally, every pullout up to the trailhead would be occupied by campers, some weekenders, others there longer. Campsites would be stirring in the light of early morning, smoke from campfires rising toward a clear sky, an occasional dog would bark, and once in a while a waft of bacon and coffee would drift across the road.
This morning all was cool and quiet, the air calm and the road before us a patchwork of light and shadow as it wound higher and steeper toward the trailhead. A stream flowed in the opposite direction to our travel, crisscrossing beneath us in several places, tumbling its course next to the road before cutting away on its own path only to rejoin further down.
“Are we there yet?” he asked.
I laughed as much as labored lungs would allow. “Not yet. We’ve still got SOB Hill to go,” I replied between breaths. “Once past that, almost there.”
Ten minutes later we rode through a small clearing, the terrain hinting at a mellowing of the gradient, before fording the stream and pushing up one last pitch to the trailhead. Here we stopped, and I laid my bike on the ground, sat and drank deeply from my water bottle.
“Trust me,” I said. “Once we start out along this single-track, the pain of the climb will recede from memory.”
The fire had not touched this part of the trail, and we rode through cool shadows of trees tall and green, aspen mingled with pine, the ground beneath our tires still damp with overnight dew. After a mile came the first sign of the conflagration – a hillside previously clad in scrub oak stripped bare, the soil loose and pebbly.
Next came burn scars, fingers of charred earth among the green, one pine with needles lifeless and brown next to another seemingly untouched. The further we progressed, green gave way to brown, and finally to stands of skeletal trunks burnt black, the smell of smoke and cinders still strong in the air. Ash lay inches deep on the trail, the earth gray and seemingly lifeless, like a moonscape, silent, dotted with charred remnants of some ancient lunar forest.
Yet, if one looked carefully, even among this devastation, in places the green shoots of regeneration were pushing upward toward the sunlight, reaching for the sky.
It reinforced to me that we are indeed mere interlopers, passing through at a fleeting point of time while nature goes about the truth of its business, moving to cycles and rhythms of patience and persistence beyond our grasp.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.