I was practicing my social distancing early this week when my thoughts were interrupted by a male woodpecker drumming on a metal flashing around a chimney.
I had to laugh as I knew spring was in the air, and the woodpecker had loving on his mind.
Males will often drum on unusual objects like metal as they feel the sound carries farther and will be better for attracting a mate.
Stucco homes can be another favorite.
Time to bring out the owl statue and streamers to discourage woodpeckers from drumming.
I also felt for the family who was likely sheltering at home and “enjoying” the percussion solo.
My thoughts were circling around starting some vegetable seeds indoors. Here are some helpful (hopefully) tips on starting seeds indoors.
How can I start seeds indoors this time of year?
Starting seeds indoors is a simple way to enjoy many plant varieties not commonly found in garden centers.
The equipment you need to start seeds indoors ranges from the simple to the complex. For optimal results, begin with a seed-starting tray filled with a sterile potting mix and a capillary or wicking, mat underneath to water the seedlings from below.
The best temperature for starting most seeds is 72 degrees Fahrenheit during the day with a cooler nighttime temperature that doesn’t drop below 65 degrees Fahrenheit.
Take care not to expose seeds to cold drafts, follow seed-package directions for depth of planting.
Plant seeds, water them, and then cover them with plastic wrap until the seeds germinate. After germination, remove the plastic wrap.
Suspend fluorescent lights three inches above the tray to provide light -even if you have some natural light. As the seedlings grow, raise the light fixture to maintain the three-inch separation. When no supplemental natural light is available, add an incandescent bulb to produce better plant growth. Position the incandescent light bulbs so that the heat they produce does not burn the seedlings. For best growth, keep the lights on 12 to 16 hours daily.
The outdoor environment can be very harsh for a transplant. So, harden the transplants before planting to increase their chance of survival.
Place them outdoors where they will receive direct sunlight and some wind for a few hours each day for a week.
Gradually lengthen the amount of time outside each day. Move the plants inside at night if temperatures drop to near freezing. Keep them watered and plant them as soon after hardening as possible.
What can you tell me about growing chile peppers?
Immature chile peppers are green chiles, and, when left on the plant, they ripen and become red chiles.
The spicy, hot taste of a chile depends on how much capsaicin is produced. The variety of chile plant influences this, but so does air temperature and gardening practices like fertilizing and watering.
Capsaicin is concentrated in the yellow ridges along the inner walls of a chile pepper.
The seeds really aren’t hot until capsaicin pustules burst onto them. Hot, dry weather promotes production of capsaicin.
Choose chiles on the basis of pungency. A very mild chile variety is NuMex. NuMex Big Jim or 6-4 are chile varieties with a medium bite. For hot chiles, consider Sandia or Espanola Improved. For the brave, some very hot varieties are Jalapeno and Cayenne.
Plant chile transplants about the last day of May, or when night temperatures consistently remain above 50 degrees Fahrenheit.
It’s best not to plant chile peppers where close plant relatives were grown in the last year. These include tomatoes, eggplant, potatoes and tomatillos.
The same diseases that affect these plants will affect chile plants and may carry over from year to year.
Space transplants about 24 inches apart and fertilize them with a weak water-soluble fertilizer. Fertilize the chiles again in four weeks. Water chiles regularly through the growing season. Excessive water can cause root disease, especially in heavy clay soils.
Harvest green chiles when the peppers are firm and a glossy green, usually in August. Green peppers left on the plants will turn entirely red and be ready for harvest by late September.
For more information about gardening issues, contact the extension office at 719-539-6447. You can also visit us online at chaffee.extension.colostate.edu.
Kurt Jones is Colorado State University Extension director for Chaffee County.