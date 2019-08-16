A little golden girl named Willow took up residence in our home in mid-July. She is not the first pup we’ve had, but you would have thought so as the time came to welcome her.
How had we handled the previous 10? Our memories were not as helpful as we’d hoped, so we did what you automatically do these days – we researched and researched some more.
Perhaps our biggest question was how our 4-year-old golden boy would react. Would this be a peaceful interaction or an awkward one? Would Cooper welcome her or resent her? Cooper needed a playmate since the passing of our 13-year-old Dylan Dog, and we were hoping this would help him get past the lonely look he manifested.
I may have gone a bit overboard in purchasing toys for Willow, not yet knowing if she’d even like them. She’d been raised for her first two months around eight siblings, and I figured she must have played not only with them but with toys as well.
A small Snoopy dog dish was a must. A collar, a leash, maybe a harness. A soft bed was next on my list. I looked in our storage area and found two semisoft sleeping pads that Cooper wanted nothing to do with.
We’re firm practitioners of crate training and already had three of various sizes: a bigger one with a divider and a smaller one for sleeping overnight. Crate training of puppies makes life much easier. If and when things get a bit too much, the crate is there for a respite for the pup and us. Plus, puppies don’t usually “go potty” in their crates, which is a big step toward house training success.
All that was left was to find the same food she had been fed and to finalize her name. We’ve had – in order – a Rudy, a Zachary, an Alex, a Rockie, a Dusty, a Lucy, a Zoe, a Dylan, a Jesse and, of course, the current Cooper. The longish list was reduced to two, and finally Willow was the final choice. It’s a bit different and brings to mind a favorite tree.
An appointment with the veterinarian was secured for the essential first round of puppy shots and checkup, and we were ready. But we were still unsure about Cooper’s reception of a much, much smaller dog as he’s a very big boy.
Several weeks later: Cooper has a new playmate that he enthusiastically welcomed. Willow crawls all over him in their play times and wants everything he has. He’s been so very good with her, and as she increases in size they’ll match up in wrestling games a lot better.
We can now look forward to building memories with Cooper and Willow.
Judy Lore writes monthly for the Loyal Duke column and supports the Salida Dog Club.