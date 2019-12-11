by Becky Nelson
Salida Regional Library
Soon the kids will be off school for their winter break. You may have planned an exciting ski trip or a fun vacation to somewhere warm. If this is the case, this article is not for you. However, if a trip is not in the cards for your family, please read on.
If you don’t have any plans for the winter break, you may be feeling a little panicked about what to do to keep your kids busy while they’re off school. Have no fear: Activities can be fun for everyone, especially with a little advance planning.
Here are a few ideas to keep your children busy:
Movie marathon: While you probably don’t want your kids glued to the TV for the whole school break, a planned afternoon or evening of movie watching can be fun. Choose a theme or a genre for your movie marathon, or just have everyone pick their favorite movie. Make some popcorn, grab a few other favorite movie treats and some cozy pillows and blankets, relax and enjoy.
Sledding: Sledding down a hill with family or friends is fun for kids and adults alike. Grab a toboggan, snow tube, fancy snow racer or a crazy carpet and head for the nearest hill for some snowy fun. There is plenty of snow to play in with more possibly arriving.
It’s a good idea to dress in layers, since walking back up those hills can make you warm up pretty quickly.
Bowling: For young children or beginner bowlers, many bowling alleys offer bumper bowling, where the gutters are covered so the ball stays in the lane. This allows the kids to focus on having fun instead of getting frustrated by having their bowling ball continuously roll into the gutter.
Some bowling alleys also offer glow-in-the-dark bowling, which kicks up the excitement level a notch.
Library: If the weather outside is frightful, but you still want to get out of the house, the library can be a great destination. Kids can read books, look for movies to borrow, and you can find some new reading material too. Kids may find a friend or two there who are enjoying some quiet time as well.
Swimming: Many community centers offer extra public swimming times over the holidays. A trip to the local pool can be an easy and inexpensive way to get everyone out of the house to burn off some energy and have fun.
Hiking: Winter hikes can be a lot of fun, as long as everyone is dressed appropriately for the weather. Dress in layers, wear warm footwear and pack a few snacks and drinks before you set out for some family fun.
Walks in a forest after a fresh snowfall are particularly spectacular, so be sure to take a camera for those.
Craft day: If your children like to do crafts, this can easily keep them busy for hours. From painting or drawing to making jewelry or collages, the possibilities are almost endless. Provide them with an assortment of supplies, and see what their creative minds come up with.
Ice skating: Frantz Lake is a perfect spot for skating. With the cold weather and snow we have had, it should be frozen solid. Please check that the ice is OK before getting on. Plan to warm up with a hot chocolate afterwards.
Cookie making: There’s nothing like the smell of cookies baking in the oven to put a smile on everyone’s face, so gather the crew and get baking. If you’re feeling ambitious, now’s a great time to bake some extra cookies or muffins to stock your freezer for school lunch treats and snacks.
Snowball fights: If the kids are getting restless or rambunctious, send them outside for a snowball fight. Better still, join them. Just make sure to set some ground rules first – such as no snowballs to the head, and they cannot be packed hard to help prevent injuries.
If you don’t want your kids throwing snowballs at each other, they can have a competition to see who can throw a snowball the furthest.
Snowshoeing: There is plenty of snow out there to enjoy this sport. It’s a great winter activity that the whole family can enjoy. Snowshoeing is a fun way to get fresh air and exercise in the winter.
Game night: It can be anything you want it to be, from a marathon session of Monopoly or Risk to a tournament of card games or board games or head-to-head challenges of your favorite family-friendly video games. Having some yummy snacks on hand will make it seem more like a party.
Dance party: Have the kids invite a few friends over and host a dance party. Play some tunes on Alexa or maybe you have a stereo around. They can play one of those dance video games if you have one. Dancing is a great way to get some exercise and have fun at the same time. Don’t be afraid to join in the fun –you may want to warn your kids first though.
Volunteering: Just because the kids are out of school doesn’t mean their learning should come to a halt. Teach them about compassion and helping others by volunteering together over the holiday. Volunteering at a food bank is a popular choice for families looking for volunteer work they can do together, but there are likely lots of organizations in our community that could use a helping hand.
As you can see, you don’t have to travel far to keep busy during your kids’ winter break. With a bit of creativity and planning, you can all have lots of fun and the kids will be back at school before you know it.
Becky Nelson is children’s librarian at Salida Regional Library.