“Home.” Just saying this word evokes for me a feeling of peace, rest, stability, comfort and security. But for many in our communities, county, state, country and world, these qualities are lacking in their lives. I don’t take for granted that home is a gift from God.
Reasons for homelessness are countless. From earliest Bible times, the children of Israel faced it. Yet God’s promise to Moses when instructing him to lead them out of slavery to the promised land, “Certainly I will be with thee,” holds true for each of his children.
Christ Jesus said of himself, “Foxes have holes, and birds of the air have nests; but the Son of man hath not where to lay his head” (Luke 9:58). Yet, we see that through surrender to his Father’s will, he was always led to where he could be a witness to God’s presence and power to do good for his children.
Jesus told us, “The kingdom of heaven is at hand.” He also said, “The kingdom of God is within you” and taught us to pray, “Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven” (Matthew 6:10).
Wouldn’t we like to make Earth as much like heaven as we can? In many ways, with our God-given dominion, we can care for all living things in our natural environment.
Maybe we have friends or family members who are on active duty in the military, or are veterans. Or perhaps they’re homeless because of drug addiction and its tragic effects, or recently released from prison or jail. We hear of farmers who are in danger of losing their livelihood by internal or external factors, and people and animals displaced by wildfires. Certainly we’re all aware of the need for affordable housing here and elsewhere.
Over the years, I’ve admired my Southeast Asian and East African friends who arrived legally in this country after escaping at great personal danger from wars in their villages, whose family members had been killed by bombs and guns. Still, they’ve kept their sense of dignity and desire to give back to their new homeland. I have hope for refugees, having to start with nothing, learn a completely new language and adapt to modern ways of living.
The Bible assures us over and over that God does hear our righteous prayers for help.
King David, amid many trials, was able to write, “Lord, thou hast been our dwelling place in all generations” (Psalm 90:1) and “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever” (23:6).
These are beautiful words yet by no means empty promises. Jesus said, “With men it is impossible, but not with God: for with God all things are possible” (Mark 10:27). When I was homeless after a wildfire, my faith pulled me through months of uncertainty. Friends who generously took me in provided shelter and emotional support.
When I needed to move on, God guided me through a housing deal that fell through because he knew it would not have been a good situation and led me to just the right location where I could share blessings with many neighbors.
We may not now see human solutions for homelessness, but we certainly can have compassion, as Jesus did; gratefully and humbly trust divine Love’s power and willingness to bless all his children; and do the best we can to listen for God’s voice telling us how we can help people in need of a good place to call home.
Carolyn Nagusky, C.S., is a practitioner of Christian Science healing and has a prayer office in Salida. She can be reached at 303-550-6238.