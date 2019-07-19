The arrival of summer and sunshine in Salida brings a lot of fun for us as well as our pets. It is a great time to be outdoors and exercise and have a fun day with our dogs.
Our dogs are usually ready for a morning run or walk and also to explore the many new territories that surround us and provide them with new adventures and nature.
Of course, this year as well as in years past, we have a few precautions, such as the flow of the Arkansas river and rattlesnakes along the pathways. Our dogs are curious and fun-loving explorers, so we must stay one step ahead or our precious dog family members.
The climate can at times be too hot in the afternoon sun, so go play but be mindful of hot sand or pavement areas that you are enjoying together. Also, heatstroke is another concern as well as hot cars. The website gopetplan.com has wonderful and useful information that will help if you need to clarify the danger zones.
Of course, the age, obesity and the breed of each dog also come into play. Even a long nap in the direct sun at a high heat can bring on heatstroke. I met a gal recently who provided her older dog with a vest that was for cooling after the dog experienced heatstroke.
Some of the signs include excessive panting and signs of discomfort. Drooling, vomiting, diarrhea and collapsing are other signs. The normal body temperature for a dog is between 99.5 and 102.5 degrees Fahrenheit. When your pet’s temp reaches 103, he is overheated and at risk of heatstroke.
Never leave your dog unattended in a car in summertime heat. Even with the windows cracked, the temperature inside a car rises quickly. Do not take the chance.
The forest, Loyal Duke’s Dog Park and just around town are a few fun places to socialize and give our pets some outdoor fun in the cool early morning hours. What better way to ensure an afternoon nap for Fido?
My dog Shadow and I enjoy hitting the trails. The sound of nature and the open spaces are always welcoming to both of us as we play. Shadow rises each day to meet and greet new doggie friends whether at the park or in the forest.
While on the elevated trails, be mindful of pop-up thunderstorms and try to return by noon or shortly thereafter.
So, whether you take advantage of Loyal Duke’s Dog Park, a downtown stroll, the Saturday dog walk, Frantz or Sands lakes or one of our beautiful trailheads, enjoy the time outside with your dog.
Old, small, young or large, we depend on our pets for comfort and laughter and joy, just as they depend upon us for their daily romp and outdoor adventures.
So grab that leash, plenty of poop bags as a responsible dog owner, water and a pack and get outdoors. Walk, run and jump. Enjoy the summertime in Salida and the surrounding area.
This is beautiful country to explore.
Karen Lemmerman is a member of the Salida Dog Club and said she thinks the importance of a friendly dog community is key to those who live and play here in the mountains.