Those Palisade peaches are back and at risk of sounding like a commercial, they are just the best.
Eating them fresh is still the best way to enjoy them, at least in my opinion. But they can also be used in a lot of recipes, and, of course, they freeze beautifully, so you can buy them now, freeze them and have that delicious tree-ripened peach flavor for as long as they last.
Peach season always reminds me of growing up when my mother, aunt and grandma got together and canned peaches. Grandma’s kitchen would be all hot and steamy from the canning process (plus the weather would already be hot and steamy in August when she canned), and the smell was out of this world.
When no one was looking I’d sneak a peach out of the bushel basket and sit on the back steps, peach juice running down my chin, savoring that delicious fruit.
And in the end, when the work was done and the quart jars were lined up on the kitchen table and the sun was shining through the jars, those bottles of peaches always reminded me of jewels.
From there they went into the fruit cellar in the basement and became dessert throughout the winter months.
I don’t know anyone who cans anymore, other than jams and jellies. Canning is a lot more work than freezing. But the memories of those “canning” days when the work began early in the morning and continued until dinner time (we called it supper there) linger on. They were good times, and as a kid, of course, I had no idea how labor intensive the project was.
Peach Cobbler
- 3 cups sliced peaches, canned or fresh
- ¼ cup plus 3 tablespoons sugar (For Salida’s elevation decrease sugar to ¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon)
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon grated lemon peel
- 1 teaspoon almond extract
- 1½ cups flour (add 2 tablespoons for our elevation)
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon baking powder (reduce to 2 teaspoons for our elevation)
- 1/3 cup shortening
- ½ cup milk
- 1 egg
Arrange peaches in a buttered 8-inch-square pan or casserole. Sprinkle with mixture of ¼ cup sugar, lemon juice, lemon peel and almond extract. Heat peaches at 375 degrees while preparing the dough.
Dough:
Combine the flour, salt, baking powder and 1 tablespoon sugar and cut in shortening until it resembles crumbs. Add milk and egg and stir until moistened. Drop spoonfuls of dough onto the hot peaches and spread. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons sugar. Bake at 365 degrees about 40 minutes. Serve with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream. Serves six.
Peach Bread
(I’ve published this recipe before and received many favorable comments on it.)
- 2 cups very ripe peaches, mashed
- 2 cups flour
- ½ cup sugar
- ½ cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking soda (½ teaspoon for Salida’s elevation)
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1 large egg, slightly beaten
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
- ½ cup raisins or nuts
Mix flour, sugars, salt and baking soda in a bowl. Combine beaten egg and melted butter. Stir in peaches, raisins or nuts. Stir in flour mixture. Pour into a 9-by-5-inch greased and floured loaf pan and let stand 20 minutes.
Bake at 350 degrees for about 55 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool 15 minutes and remove from the pan. Finish cooling on a wire rack. Makes one loaf. (This bread cuts best if served the day after baking. It also freezes well for later use.)
Peach Oatmeal Cookies
- 2 eggs
- 1½ teaspoons vanilla
- ¾ cup shortening or butter
- ¾ cup sugar
- ¾ cup brown sugar, packed
- 1½ cups whole wheat flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons baking powder (1 teaspoon for Salida’s elevation)
- 2½ cups oatmeal
- 1½ cups diced fresh peaches
- 1 cup raisins
Beat the first five ingredients together. In another bowl, combine the next three ingredients and add to the egg mixture and beat at low speed for 2 or 3 minutes until smooth. Stir in oats, peaches and raisins. Chill. Drop by tablespoons onto greased baking sheets and bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes or until golden. Makes about 2 dozen cookies.
Broiled Peaches
with Pecans
(Serves six.)
- ½ cup pecan halves
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 3 large ripe peaches
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
- Whipped cream
- Mint sprigs for garnish
Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a small baking pan, toast pecans for about 10 minutes and set aside to cool. Put the nuts in a blender or food processor, add sugar and process until finely ground. Set aside.
Blanch the peaches for about 45 seconds in a pot of boiling water. Remove and plunge into cold water. Drain and peel. Cut the peaches in half and remove the pits. Place in a bowl and add the lemon juice, turning to coat well.
Roll each peach half in the pecan/brown sugar mixture and place on a dessert plate, rounded side up. Garnish with whipped cream and add a mint spring where the stem would be.
Peach
Upside-down Cake
- 1¼ cups flour
- 1¼ teaspoons baking powder (¾ teaspoon for Salida’s elevation)
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¾ cup sugar
- 2 eggs
- ¼ cup butter
- 2/3 cup milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- Topping:
- ½ cup brown sugar
- About 2 cups fresh or frozen peach slices
- 1 tablespoon butter, softened
- Whipped cream (optional)
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Coat an 8-inch layer cake pan with cooking spray. Combine brown sugar and 1 tablespoon butter in the cake pan and pat over the bottom of the pan. Arrange peach slices in the pan. Combine all the cake ingredients for about 1 minute on low speed of a mixer and then for about 3 minutes on high speed. Pour batter over peaches. Bake about 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean. Cool for about 5 minutes and turn out onto a serving plate. Serve with whipped cream if desired. Serves eight.