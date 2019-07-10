by Amber van Leuken
Ark-Valley Humane Society
After a long winter and chilly spring, finally the dog days of summer are fast approaching.
Thanks to everyone and every dog that participated in our Tails on the Trail walk/run event to support Ark-Valley Humane Society and the Salida Dog Club.
The turnout was great and the weather was perfect. So fun to see so many smiling faces and wagging tails all together and for such a great cause!
Our summer Kitty Yoga series is underway at our AVHS South location at 247 U.S. 50 in Salida next to Gone to the Dogs. We hope you will join us on select Sunday mornings from 10 to 11 a.m. to stretch on your mat and cuddle with a kitten or two. Or stop in on a Sunday afternoon at our South location to say hello or adopt a cat.
We have information available about our community programs, including spay/neuter vouchers and our trap/neuter/return program for feral cats and will be open from 1-5:30 p.m. Sundays at our Salida location during the summer through August.
Our building project in Buena Vista has come a long way. The walls are up and the windows and doors are in and we have a roof over our heads. Through the summer we will be finishing the interior, shingling the roof, stuccoing the exterior and landscaping.
Thanks to all the wonderful adopters and volunteers who have adapted with us through this construction time. We expect to be moved in before fall and are so excited to share this new and beautiful space with you all. We will continue to post updates on our Facebook page and will announce our grand opening when the time is closer.
Naming opportunities are still available for the Reception Area ($25,000), Cat Meet & Greet Room ($15,000), two Cat Condos ($5,000 each) and Engraved Bricks ($250) .
Currently we’re holding an adoption special in which all adult (7 months and older) cat and dog adoption fees are waived until July 13. We’ve got a lot of great pups and cats right now, so stop by 701 Gregg Drive in Buena Vista to meet them.
Thanks for all the ways you support the shelter. Wishing you and your furry friends a summer full of fun and adventure.
Amber van Leuken is executive director of Ark-Valley Humane Society.