by Judy Hamontre
Ark-Valley Humane Society
At this time experts believe it is highly unlikely that our pets can get nor can they spread COVID-19.
Ark-Valley Humane Society has placed many animals into foster homes and continues to provide adoption services by appointment. The CDC supports this by stating, “there is no reason to think that any animals, including shelter pets, in the United States might be a source of COVID-19.”
The OIE, the World Organization for Animal Health, states there is no evidence that dogs play a role in spread of the disease.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention seconds that opinion, stating, “at this time there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets, can spread COVID-19.”
Experts explain that if a human with the coronavirus had sneezed on a dog, the risk of another person petting the animal and contracting the disease is low. The virus survives longer on hard, inanimate surfaces. It is believed to remain on glass and metal surfaces for as long as three days and cardboard as long as one day. Porous materials such as pet fur absorb and trap pathogens, making it harder to contract them through touch.
With the current stay-at-home order from the governor of Colorado, people are still encouraged to get outside for walks with their dogs – just remain 6 feet away from others.
Continue to be responsible owners when walking your pet. Obey leash laws and pick up after your pet. Provide ample space for others to pass when your paths cross.
If you become symptomatic, the CDC has the following recommendations. “You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets.”
For updated information about COVID-19 and pets, go to cdc.gov and click on the COVID-19 link. Under FAQs there is a section called “COVID-19 and Animals”.
Ark-Valley Humane Society lobby is closed to the public and volunteers, however we are available by phone 7 days a week and animal shelter services continue to be offered by appointment.
These are uncharted, unusual times. Loving your pets is healthy and, according to authorities, safe. Be well.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.