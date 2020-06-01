Salida Regional Library will expand services beginning today.
Services will include:
Curbside service: Place orders online or call in requests for our locally held items (courier service is not running statewide yet). Pickup will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Printing: Send files and quantity information to notice@salidalibrary.org. Copies are 10 cents for black and white and 50 cents for color, per page. You will receive an email or phone call letting you know your items are ready for pickup at curbside pickup. Please bring proper amount due, as we will not have change.
Computers by reservation: limited to four stations. Reservations may be made for computers starting between 10 a.m. and 5 a.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Call 719-539-4826 during staffed hours (see below) to reserve a 45-minute slot.
Returns: All returns may go in the book drop, including media, if it’s in a bag. Items are undergoing extensive cleaning before returning to circulation. The book drop will be open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Access to the collection for browsing, reading areas and children’s areas remain closed to comply with health safety measures.
Although we will not be fully open, the library will be staffed from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday to answer your phone calls and inquiries, pull reserved materials, process print requests, clean incoming materials, give access to tech lab by appointments and more.
Salida Regional Library has increased its e-book and audiobook purchases. We have subscribed to Kanopy.com, an on-demand streaming video platform for public libraries and universities that offers films and documentaries. Our website, salidalibrary.org, has numerous resources and databases for patrons to access.
Story times are offered online. You can view our recorded story times, tutorials and more on our YouTube channel.
And it’s summer, so you may now register for summer reading by going to salida.readingrecord.net. Summer reading is for all ages: children, teens and adults. Once registered, download your reading log and start tracking your books or pages to be eligible for awesome weekly and grand prizes.
If you cannot download the log, you may call the library at 719-539-4826, and we can get you registered over the phone. Weekly prizes will be awarded beginning June 15.
Susan Matthews is Salida Regional Library director.