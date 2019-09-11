by Emy Luebbering
Ark-Valley Humane Society
Puppy Mill Awareness Day is Sunday.
The Humane Society of the United States describes a puppy mill as “an inhumane high-volume dog breeding facility that churns out puppies for profit, ignoring the needs of the pups and their mothers.”
The U.S. Department of Agriculture does have minimum requirements that commercial dog breeders must meet, but these do little to ensure the health and safety of the dogs.
The wire cages that they’re confined in are only required to be 6 inches bigger than the dog on all sides. They have very few, if any, chances to go out for a walk, play or receive any grooming or veterinary care.
What’s worse, they are sometimes in this environment for years at a time. When the dogs can no longer breed, they are often discarded.
Puppy mills are legal in every state.
But there’s good news. In 2008 Best Friends Animal Society began its puppy mill initiative. At that time there were more than 6,000 licensed puppy mills. Now there are closer to 2,000. This is largely due to increased regulations at the state and local levels and decreased profitability, as there is more media attention on the inhumane practices.
There has also been a movement in many communities to get their next dog (or cat) from a rescue organization or animal shelter. The New York Times recently collected data from municipal shelters in the country’s 20 largest cities and found that euthanasia rates for shelter dogs and cats has dramatically dropped from 2012 to 2018 (you can read more about this on their website: “Why Euthanasia Rates at Animal Shelters Have Plummeted”), and one part of that is more people are now choosing rescue adoption.
By adopting or fostering an animal, you are not only improving that animal’s life, you are also opening up kennel space at the shelter to save another animal.
Adopting is a great way that you can help decrease puppy mills in the U.S.
Only shop at pet stores that have adoptable dogs or, even better, visit your local animal shelter or reach out to a trusted rescue group when you want to add a new pet to your family. Many dogs are still dying in shelters every year.
A great online resource to connect you with adoptable animals in your area is Petfinder.com. Petfinder will show you adoptable animals from rescues and shelters near you, and you can always stop by Ark-Valley Humane Society to meet our adoptable cats and dogs.
Remember: Adopt, don’t shop, for your next furry friend.
Emy Luebbering is Ark-Valley Humane Society outreach coordinator.