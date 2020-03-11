Nothing is more wonderful than coming home to the love of a pet, especially after a difficult day. Pets lift our spirits and make us smile. It should not be surprising then, that for many people with psychological disorders, these wonderful animals are their emotional support, their way to live.
An emotional support animal is a pet that is prescribed by a mental health professional as part of the daily psychological treatment plan for a person diagnosed with a psychological or emotional disorder. It is a companion animal that eases anxiety, panic attacks, depression, some phobias and loneliness by providing comfort, a calming presence and company.
Any domesticated animal may qualify. Animals providing this valuable, life-altering service include: dogs, cats, horses, rabbits, ferrets, birds, monkeys, bearded dragons, pigs, etc. However, most are dogs.
Like service dogs, these canines help a specific person, but unlike service dogs, they do not go through special training or certification. They are not trained for specific tasks nor duties to aid a person with disabilities. They are not considered service animals under the American Disabilities Act. As a result, they do not have unlimited access to public spaces such as businesses, restaurants and malls.
They do have other limited legal rights. The Fair Housing Act mandates “reasonable accommodations” for emotional support animals, even in buildings that do not allow pets. The Air Carrier Access Act requires airlines to allow support animals on flights.
Because many people have abused these rights, including the traveler who tried to bring an emotional support peacock on board a United Airlines flight, airlines and housing authorities are tightening their regulations. The pet owner is required to present a letter from his physician or mental health professional of his prescription for an emotional support animal.
Although no training is required, responsible dog owners see their support pets are socialized and trained to behave in public. They know their furry friends need to be devoted to them, responsive to their emotions and commands and calm. A special bond between the two is a necessity if the dog is to provide the emotional support the owner needs.
We all love our dogs, our pets. They are a part of our family. For those who need emotional support, their pets are even more important. They enable them to function, to live.