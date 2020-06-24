Did you know? Salida Parks and Recreation Department has reopened play structures, pavilions and shade structures and public restrooms.
To ensure these amenities remain open and we’re able to lift restrictions and open other facilities, we must rely on users to take personal responsibility and necessary safety precautions.
This includes:
- Practice social distancing.
- Wash your hands often. While outdoors, use hand sanitizer.
- Sanitize the play structures before and after your use, if possible.
- Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Take your own sports equipment and don’t share equipment with others outside your family.
- Wear a mask if you’re closer than 6 feet from others.
Speaking of reopening amenities, Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center opened Monday for lap swim and leisure pool. While this is a welcomed next step to enjoying many of our recreational activities in Salida, use of these amenities will look a lot different from what most people are used to experiencing.
Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center has been preparing to reopen, and staff have been working behind the scenes for several months to complete facility upgrades and implement new procedures that meet or exceed COVID-19 health guidelines to ensure the safety of our visitors.
Check out the Parks and Recreation website, salidarec.com, for more information on how to access these facilities safely and reserve your time at the aquatic center for you and your family.
Sara Law is Salida recreation supervisor.