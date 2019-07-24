by Judy Hamontre
Ark-Valley Humane Society
Summer outdoor activities are fun and even more special if shared with your dog.
Together you can hike, camp, swim, play fetch and Frisbee, cool off with a garden hose, go on a picnic or have a barbecue with your friends and their four-legged buddies. You can play, bond and create special memories.
One of the healthiest activities for both you and your dog is to hike. Here in Colorado we are lucky to have many trails with spectacular scenery that are dog friendly.
I informally polled a number of my hiking, dog-loving friends from Leadville through Buena Vista and on to Salida and past to Coaldale and Cotopaxi for their favorite trails to hike with their dogs. In no particular order the most popular places were:
• Browns Creek waterfalls and the Wagon Loop Trail near Nathrop.
• Lost Lake below the summit of Cottonwood Pass.
• Turquoise Lake near Leadville.
• Twin Lakes Trail to historic Interlaken.
• Any of the Midland Hills trails.
• Any of the national forest trails, including the Colorado Trail.
These trails are easy to moderate in difficulty. Trail terrain descriptions and directions to trailheads can be found by Googling the name of the trail or using alltrails.com or hikingwalking.com. These two sites will also guide you to other dog-friendly trails.
On most of these paths, dogs can be off leash but only if under control of the owner. That means your dog comes to you when called and will not approach other humans and dogs without your permission. Even a “friendly” dog can startle another hiker or dog, leading to a potentially harmful situation.
Your dog should be comfortable with other humans and dogs because now, in the height of the tourist season, trails are heavily trafficked.
To avoid summer heat, hike early and see that Fido stays hydrated. Know your dog’s capabilities for rocky terrain, steep climbs, water crossings and high altitudes. Dogs can suffer from altitude sickness just as humans do.
Be prepared. The “gear” your dog needs includes: collar or harness, leash, ID tags, microchip, water, food, collapsible bowl, canine first-aid kit, reflective jacket or collar and protective clothing for weather changes.
Finally, take plenty of plastic bags for poop. Every person I polled stressed this. Not picking up after your dog is rude to other hikers and harmful to our environment. Since dogs are not herbivores like horses and goats, their feces are not compostable. It is destructive to our water system.
Enjoy summer with your furry friend. Get out and play. Hike, but please do so responsibly. Keep your bonding fun safe for your dog, others and our environment.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.