1. In 2018 a new section was added to the Colorado Revised Statutes (CRS 24-73-101) pertaining to protection of personal information. At the time, the Colorado State Library assembled a task force to study the implications of the law for public libraries.
They published a fact sheet to help guide libraries in making sure they are adhering to the new law, taking into consideration the protection of patron data as well as practices for notification of security breaches of personal information. In January 2019, libraries were to have established best practices and policy for their institution.
The law not only applies to libraries but all businesses, and it focuses on three key components:
• There must be a written policy stating how the agency will dispose of personal information it keeps and follow through on those procedures.
• If a data breach is detected, entities must alert consumers that their data has been compromised within 30 days.
• Entities must take “reasonable” steps to protect the personal information they keep.
So, what does this mean for Salida Regional Library patrons? It means you may be asked if you want to give permission for your spouse, partner, friend or family member to pick up materials for you, and if so, a note will be placed on your account acknowledging permission.
It means if your child is over sixth grade and has his/her own card, we may not share his/her information with you pertaining to what books are checked out or what fines are on the account.
It means we have changed our procedures on how we discard hold slips and now better protect your personal information by shredding the slips each day.
Luckily, at Salida Regional Library we did not have to change many procedures to be compliant as we do not keep check-out histories in our system; patrons sign in to our public computers using a code, not a name; we use a wiping software to delete all internet history when you log off our computers.
2. You may have heard of #eBooksForAll, but if you have not, here is the short version of why this new movement has emerged and how libraries are being affected.
When trying to check out an e-book, have you ever gotten a message stating there are 270-plus people ahead of you in line for one copy of an e-book you have been anticipating? If not, you soon could.
This fall, Macmillan Publishing decided to propose a new structure of how and when their e-books may be purchased. This Macmillan embargo would allow libraries to purchase only one copy of an e-book upon release, and to purchase more the library must observe a waiting period of eight weeks.
Libraries already pay as much as four times the cover price for most e-books, so the new Macmillan embargo has many libraries frustrated. As the American Library Association stated, “This two-month embargo on new titles starting Nov. 1, 2019, will make it difficult for libraries to fulfill our central mission: ensuring access to information and content for all.”
Currently, Macmillan is the only major publisher to propose such an embargo. What does this mean for Salida patrons? It means you may be waiting longer than usual to download your e-book choice if it is a Macmillan-published title.
3. The holidays are upon us. Holiday Park will be set up in Riverside before you know it. This year, Salida Regional Library is selling packs of archival note cards. These five-packs of cards and envelopes will come in three different sets.
Each note card will have a picture from our Salida Archive Collection on the front, a blank writing space inside and a brief description of the picture on the backside, written by our own archivist, Joy Jackson.
We are selling the note card sets as a fundraiser for our building expansion. Each set of cards and envelopes will sell for $15. Come and check them out.
Susan Matthews is Salida Regional Library director.