Salida Regional Library continues to make progress on the expansion project.The new building’s basement walls and building foundation have been completed; the next phase is steel erection.
Be assured we are making our best effort to conduct “business as usual” each day. But, with a project like this, there will be interruptions, be it noise, closures, modified access to collections or resources and/or some dust and mess.
On Jan. 27, the library will be closed to the public while we have two doorway openings cut through our exterior cement walls – one in the basement and one in our DVD area. These doorways will eventually be our pass-throughs to the new building at both levels.
As you enter the library this week, you will encounter staff moving shelves and materials to make way for these cuts. The DVD section will continue to have a large and diverse collection, just arranged a little differently. And if you are one of our patrons who like to peruse the Colorado Collection, you will now find these materials in the computer lab.
Some other changes you will see taking place as we move forward on this project include a modified children’s area, as well as a change of location within our library for children’s story time.
Starting Feb. 5, story time will take place in an improvised kids’ space, to be located in the public computer lab area. On story time Wednesdays, the computer lab will be closed for public use from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. for this program.
We understand the combination of these small modifications can seem like big impositions, but when looking at the overall picture, it is going to be just four months of controlled chaos. That’s not too long, really.
We appreciate the continued patience, support, encouragement and excitement the community has shown each day. As we move forward, know this expansion will help the library to enhance our services to our patrons.
Maybe you have a project idea you want to get started? Here are some books that may help you:
“Not So Big Remodeling: Tailoring Your Home for the Way You Really Live” by Sarah Susanka.
“Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement” by Julian Cassell.
“The Book of Home Improvement” by Cool Springs Press.
“Green Home Improvement” by Daniel Chiras.
Susan Matthews is Salida Regional Library director.