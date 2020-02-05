by Becky Nelson
Salida Regional Library
It has come time for construction at Salida Regional Library to move into the kids’ area.
We want to thank our wonderful community for their patience in advance for all the detours we will have for the next three months of limited space and availability of items. Things have to be stored and shelved in different places until our new area is completed.
As you may have noticed in the past week (if you have been in the library), we now have empty shelves in the kids’ area as well as the DVD collection. The items are all still available for checkout, so please do not hesitate to ask a staff member for assistance.
With this construction comes days that we may need to be closed for a few hours or a whole day. This can also mean the kids’ area could be closed to public browsing, but the staff is always here to assist in any way that is needed.
Story Time, 10-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays for children from birth to 5 years old, has been moved to the computer room. Computers will be unavailable to the public during this time so children can enjoy music and stories.
There is also a small children’s area that has been set up in the computer room, open to parents with children to enjoy with books, puzzles and colorful pillows. This area is available when the library is open for families to enjoy.
Just a little heads up of what is being planned in the future for kids: The Summer Reading Program will begin June 1 with lots of great special events and a new area for story time.
If you are a family member, neighbor, sibling or friend who is taking care of children at home, we are working on getting our Growing Readers program together for 2020. If you have any questions or ideas of what you would like to have at home for children or something we can do to help you out, please call the library 719-539-4826 and ask for Susan or Becky.
Thanks again for your patience. It is going to be awesome when completed
Becky Nelson is children’s librarian at Salida Regional Library.