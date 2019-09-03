Book review: “The Names of the Stars” by Pete Fromm.
Peter Fromm made a name for himself with his first memoir, “Indian Creek Chronicles: A Winter Alone in the Wilderness,” which documented the seven winter months he spent guarding salmon eggs living in a tent in the woods of Idaho.
“The Names of the Stars” is his latest memoir, which once again finds Fromm guarding fish eggs deep in the heart of the wilderness, 25 years later. This time Fromm is in his 40s, married and a father to two little boys. He cannot break from his day-to-day responsibilities in the same carefree way he did in his 20s.
Fromm is torn before he leaves, wanting to take along his boys, ages 9 and 6. He knows the adventure will be full of wonder for them, filled with days in the wilderness with nothing to do but explore and play. The journey to the cabin is a 15- to 20-mile ride on horseback through steep country, and Mom isn’t keen on the thought of corralling two high-spirited boys in a Forest Service cabin for a month or two.
But Mom agrees, and the campaign begins to allow the boys to go with Fromm. To be fair, if there were ever two boys cut out to be in the deep woods for a few months, it’s Fromm’s. They don’t own Game Boys or watch television. The boys spend their spare time making atlatls (spear throwers) at home. They have a weapons bucket in their room, they can brain tan antelope hides, build a trebuchet (catapult) for the science fair and read, fish and camp like adults.
The administration decides that it’s a liability for Fromm to take his kids to his job. No amount of begging changes the boss’s mind, and Fromm heads off into the woods alone, just as he did 25 years ago.
Watching the grayling fish eggs means a 10-mile hike each day to the stream deep in the heart of the Bob Marshall Wilderness of Montana, a wilderness chock-full of grizzlies.
Throughout the book he will have multiple sighting of grizzlies, and at one point literally stumble on a fresh calf elk kill in the middle of his trail. He will find grizzly prints directly over his own tracks on his way back from checking the eggs. He will see a grizzly as big as a cow. Each time he vividly notes that it was best that his boys are not with him after all.
Fromm’s writing is so descriptive that you are able to stand beside him in the wilderness. You can smell the trees, see the elk standing in the meadows and feel his fear when he has bear encounters.
Describing a mule kick on the ride into the cabin, “the kick, in the first half of an instant, seemed like nothing much, just a lifted leg, a bunching of muscles, a hoof raised at some minor irritant. Flies maybe. Just that little flash of iron shoe.” Then, “there was the sound, that solid home-run crack, the drop of a melon, and then there was Tom, sailing through the air, legs spread-eagled, arms too.”
Fromm’s thoughts always return to his boys. He is mourning that they cannot be with him, although he knows, in hindsight, the decision was sound. “It’s my boys I think about, their room, the small single beds, one on each wall, the empty rocking chair in between, my spot.”
I wonder how Fromm’s readers feel who have never experienced the wild. Can they imagine it all in their mind? Can they picture it from photos they see in magazines, the way we imagine space looks never having been there ourselves? Do people who aren’t yearning toward the wilderness even pick up memoirs about a life spent in the wild?
I hope so. The same way that kids who will never see a grizzly will still go to a zoo and stand for hours in front of the enclosure. I hope our minds and our bodies continue to crave that which was before – a time when we walked the plains and the mountains and knew all the creatures.
Further reading: Fromm’s fiction is just as good. Try “A Job You Mostly Won’t Know How to Do.”
TaAnna Brown works the circulation desk and advises readers at Salida Regional Library.