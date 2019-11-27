The holidays can pose a challenge for kids who thrive on a routine.
For many children, being immersed in school routine and other activities outside school during the week keeps them on an even keel.
A break is fun, but it can be tricky when kids are at loose ends.
Even children who are home-schooled will experience a break in their routine during holidays.
It’s a good idea to keep some of your normal routine in place throughout the holidays, not only to keep kids feeling grounded but also to help mitigate problems when school starts again.
Some suggestions include:
Stick to a regular bedtime. It’s fine to stay up late for a special occasion, but try to stick to a normal bedtime during the rest of a long break. Kids will stay well rested, and it will make it much easier to get back into their regular habit after the holidays.
Keep them in the loop. Let kids of all ages know what the plans are for activities and gatherings. Let them help decide on some activities. Smaller kids benefit from knowing when things will happen. Older kids may have their own ideas in mind for what they’d like to do. Allow some flexibility in your plans to include input from the kids.
Let the kids participate in preparations. If you’re preparing the house for a gathering, give kids some ownership of the festivities. Include them in preparing a special meal or decorating. If you’re hosting a holiday meal, ask the kids to make place cards or other table decor. If they are able to make a contribution to the festivities, they will feel more a part of the plans.
Weigh in and listen. The holidays can be a stressful time for kids. If they are off their game from special events, different foods, lots of activity and family dynamics, they may need to vent a little. Taking some quiet time to touch base and talk about how things are going can head off meltdowns.
Get moving. Kids need a way to expend some of their energy. Try to schedule some outdoor activities that get kids outside, in the fresh air and moving. Combat “cabin fever” by taking a walk, going skiing, having a snowball fight, going to the playground or some other activity that will get everybody moving.
Take a breath. Make sure your child has some downtime during the holidays. This might be a good opportunity to play a quiet game, read a book or do some other quiet activity. For younger kids, it might be a good time for a nap, even if they have grown out of the need. Kids need time to recharge their batteries, just like adults.
The holidays are meant to be a fun time with family and friends. Things to do, chances to participate and attention to emotional needs will keep everybody engaged and make the holidays a more pleasant time for everybody in the family.
D.J. DeJong was an elementary school and middle school teacher in Denver for 25 years. She covers education, health, police and courts for The Mountain Mail.