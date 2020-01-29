by Alexandra Jacobs
Early Childhood Council
Are your infant’s cries or toddler’s tantrums stressing you out? You’re not alone.
A survey by Zero to Three shows that tantrums and crying are the top two challenging behaviors facing parents. It’s normal for babies to cry and toddlers to have tantrums – and it’s normal to feel overwhelmed by it.
All babies cry – it’s their earliest and most important means of communication. However, it can sometimes be difficult to figure out just what they’re trying to communicate. When soothing a crying baby, tend to his physical needs first; cries may be easily subdued with a feeding, diaper change, burping or clothing check.
If you’ve checked your baby’s physical needs, and he is still crying, Children’s Hospital Colorado suggests these tips:
Movement: Rock, bounce, sway, dance or walk with your baby. Take him for a ride in a stroller, carrier or car.
Sound: Sing or talk to your baby in a soothing voice. Turn on music or white noise, such as a vacuum cleaner or clothes dryer.
Touch: Gently rub or stroke your baby’s back, chest or tummy. Hold her close in your arms or a carrier.
Reduce stimulation: Swaddle your baby or take him to a dark, quiet room.
Distraction: Offer a pacifier or try to distract your baby with a toy or change of scenery.
Sometimes, it may seem that you’ve tried everything and your baby is still crying. In moments like these, don’t forget to take care of yourself. Take deep, even breaths, validate how you’re feeling and know that you’re the best parent for your baby.
If you feel like you’re going to lose your temper, it’s OK to set your baby down in a safe place and take a moment to calm down. When you’re calm, you’re better able to calm your baby. Always respond to your baby’s cries – even when the crying continues. Holding her close is reassuring and comforting.
As infants grow into toddlers, they’re developing language, autonomy and a stronger sense of self. This makes them determined to exert control over their world. However, a toddler’s spoken language is not yet developed enough to communicate her thoughts and feelings through words, which can be frustrating.
This frustration – combined with a toddler’s limited ability to self-regulate her thoughts, feelings and behaviors – can lead to tantrums.
Zero to Three shares these tips for tantrums:
Choose your battles. Discern which limits are important to set and where you can be flexible.
Help your child navigate transitions. Provide advance notice when an activity is about to end.
Offer age-appropriate choices but avoid asking questions if no choice is actually being offered.
Validate your child’s feelings while helping him learn to express them in an appropriate way.
Offer comfort or redirection such as a hug or soothing activity.
Model and share how to take a break to calm down.
Parenting through your child’s cries and tantrums can be taxing. Allow yourself grace and remember: When you respond to your crying baby, she learns to develop trust in you and her world. When you support your toddler through a tantrum, he learns to name, understand and communicate his feelings. These are all important milestones and skills for life.
Alexandra Jacobs writes for Chaffee County Early Childhood Council. For more tips and information visit ccecc.org, like the council on Facebook or call 719-221-5114. Got a fussy baby? Call the Fussy Baby Network Colorado warmline at 877-627-9227 or email fussybabynetworkcolorado@gmail.com for support and resources.