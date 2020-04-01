One good thing I have noticed happening with the coronavirus issue is that people being confined to home are spending more time with their families and going back to things they may not have done for awhile, like cooking, working on hobbies, cleaning closets and cupboards, reading, etc.
Cooking with kids is one way of entertaining them, so today’s recipes include some easy things families can make together to pass the time and bond during this crisis.
Toad in the Hole
- 1 slice of bread (any kind)
- 1 egg
- Butter for the pan
Melt butter in pan. Butter the bread and cut a hole in center with a round cookie cutter or a water glass if you don’t have a cookie cutter. Place bread (and the piece you cut out of center) in pan. Break the egg and drop it in hole. Cook until egg has congealed enough to turn it and flip the piece of bread with the egg and the round piece you cut from the center to cook the other side.
Serve at once. Makes for a quick and easy breakfast.
Curd on a Log
- 1 loaf of French bread
- 1 can cream of mushroom or cream of celery soup
- ½ soup can of milk
- 1 pound hamburger
- 1 green pepper, chopped
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 8 ounces grated cheddar cheese
Cut bread in half the long way and remove some of the bread from the inside to make a “trench” to put filling in. Sauté pepper and onion until tender, add hamburger and cook until browned. Then add soup and milk. Fill “trench” in the two halves of French bread with hamburger filling, top with cheese and bake at 350 degrees until cheese is melted.
Uncooked Cream Cheese Fudge
- 6 ounces unsweetened chocolate
- 6 ounces cream cheese, softened to room temperature
- 2 teaspoons evaporated milk or cream
- 4 cups powdered sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 1½ cups chopped nuts (optional)
Line an 8-by-8-inch square pan with aluminum foil and spray foil with cooking spray. Chop chocolate into pieces and place in a microwave-safe bowl or in a double boiler. Stir every 30 seconds to prevent overheating if using microwave. Place softened cream cheese and milk/cream in a bowl and beat until smooth. Add melted chocolate and beat until well blended. Then add powdered sugar and vanilla and mix until fudge is well combined. Stir in nuts by hand if using them. Pour into prepared pan and spread evenly. Let set at room temperature 2 to 3 hours or in the refrigerator for 1 hour. Cut into small squares. Store any uneaten fudge in refrigerator.
Puffed Rice Candy
- ½ cup sugar
- 1 cup dark corn syrup
- 1 teaspoon cream of tartar
- 1 tablespoon butter
- ¼ teaspoon baking soda
Boil syrup, sugar and cream of tartar until a hard ball forms in cold water. Add butter and soda. Mix in a box of puffed wheat or rice cereal. Pour into a buttered 9-by-13-inch pan. Press down and cut into squares when cold.
Oatmeal Pancakes
- 1¼ cups oatmeal (quick-cooking but uncooked)
- ¾ cup milk
- 2 egg whites
- 2 tablespoons oil
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon baking powder (½ tablespoon for Salida’s elevation)
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- Fresh fruit or syrup for topping
Place oatmeal in a blender, cover and process until it is consistency of flour. Remove from container. Place the other ingredients in blender. Add oatmeal flour. Process until smooth. Let stand about 5 minutes before pouring onto a lightly greased griddle. Heat until browned, then flip to cook the other side. Makes eight 4-inch pancakes.
Sautéed Apples
(Serves six)
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 3 tablespoons light brown sugar
- 3 large apples (preferably tart, like Granny Smith)
Peel and core apples and cut into ¼-inch wedges. Melt butter in a skillet. Add brown sugar and cook without stirring until melted, about 2 minutes. Add apples and stir to coat with the caramel. Cook, stirring often until apples are tender but still firm, about 5 minutes.
Unbaked Apricot
Ball Cookies
- 1 package (8-ounce) dried apricots, ground or finely chopped (You can use another dried fruit if you don’t have apricots on hand)
- 2½ cups flaked coconut
- ¾ cup sweetened condensed milk (like Eagle Brand)
- 1 cup finely chopped walnuts or pecans
Mix apricots, coconut and milk well. Shape into small balls. Roll in chopped nuts and let stand until firm, about 2 hours. These can be stored at room temperature for 3 to 4 days.
Unbaked Date
Nut Squares
- 2 cups chopped pitted dates (or other dried fruit)
- ¾ cup water
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- ¾ cup chopped walnuts or pecans
- 1½ cups graham cracker crumbs (about 20 crackers if you have to make your own crumbs)
- ¼ cup butter
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ cup chopped walnuts or pecans
Blend dates, water, the first 2 tablespoons sugar and lemon juice in a saucepan. Cook until soft and thick, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat, stir in ¾ cup nuts and cool. Mix crumbs, butter, the other 2 tablespoons of sugar, vanilla, cinnamon and salt. Press ¾ of the crumb mixture in bottom of a greased 8-by-8-by-2-inch square pan. Pour cooled filling over the crust. Add ¼ cup nuts to remaining crumb mixture and sprinkle over the filling. Lightly press surface to pack down. Chill about 3 hours until firm. Cut into small squares.