“No other turkeys in sight.”

The stream had spilled its banks onto the two-track, and I gunned the engine to make it through the mud, slush and melting snow that lay heavy on the road.
Back on higher, drier ground, I pulled off to the side to allow a Colorado Parks and Wildlife vehicle coming the other way to pass. Drawing up opposite, he stopped and we wound down our respective windows.
“You up here looking for turkeys too?” he enquired.
I shook my head. “Nope, just looking for some peace and quiet. Planning on driving as far up as we can then hiking the road toward the pass.”
He nodded. “You’ll likely get another half mile, then there’s a big snowdrift. It looks like someone tried to drive through it, but I didn’t fancy it.”
I thanked him, and we continued on. It wasn’t until a couple of minutes later that, in these days of social distancing, I realized I’d missed the opportunity for the perfect response to his opening question.
Parking just before the snowdrift, we slipped on our packs and, snowshoes in hand, followed the road as it wound higher and steeper into the trees, keeping to the straight and narrow while the dog darted this way and that.
Although dry where the terrain oriented south, anywhere the road was shaded or north facing still lay under snow. Bare aspens reached skyward, a stream flowed through the shadows to our left, and the earth seemed to be stirring from its slumber, traces of warmth in the wind that blew down from the high country.
“Do you think we’ll need snowshoes?” she asked.
“I’m trying to decide. I bet there’s more snow the higher we go, but I’m inclined to ditch them and chance it.”
Stashing the snowshoes, we soon came upon an open meadow where the stream meandered between a series of iced-over beaver ponds, the drier ground dotted with dead spruce, some standing, others fallen.
“Look up,” she said. “There’s not a cloud in the sky.”
Just then there was a loud crack of the ice sheet, thin and opaque, covering the nearest pond. From under the bank below where we stood, first one beaver, then a second, emerged to swim beneath the ice in the direction of their lodge in the middle of the pond. Approaching it, they split one to each side and continued on toward the far bank, still shaded.
We watched until both had disappeared from view. The dog whimpered impatiently at our feet, eager to keep pressing uphill.
As we climbed higher we talked of these strange times, of adjusting to a life conducted remotely, of what we miss, but also of what has been gained. We talked of the fundamentals of law, of Henry the Eighth, Thomas Moore and morality and of how difficult times are a true test of leadership and character.
By now the road was solid snow, the gradient steepening as it began its final ascent toward the summit of the pass. Consulting the time, we decided to turn around and begin our descent. She had schoolwork to complete, me a date with the river.
“You know the best part of today?” I asked as we loaded into the truck.
“What?” she shrugged.
“No other turkeys in sight.”
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.