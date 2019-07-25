While over the years the sophistication of the games has increased – from War, through Last Card and now on to Five Hundred – the deck has remained the same.
Many of the cards are creased and dog-eared and thus easily marked, and if the weather is wet or humid, they stick together, making shuffling and dealing an exercise in slow-motion clumsiness.
On the cards’ reverse side is a photograph of Santa Monica Pier as the sun dips beneath the Pacific horizon. The word California is printed across the top, each letter a different font and color, implying a crazy, fun-filled time awaits the visitor.
For most of the year, the deck resides in the console of my truck. Whenever it sees the light of day, it means only one thing – we’re camping.
War is a game that requires little skill beyond the ability to turn a card over, from face down to face up, and know which is the higher. Last Card takes a leap forward in terms of strategy and card control.
When the kids first started playing, their hands were often too small to hold all the cards – I’d have to help them sort and arrange, promising all the while to instantly forget which cards they held once finished.
Nowadays we know each other’s strategies and body language so well that games can last up to an hour at a time or be abandoned by mutual agreement once each player has figured out what cards the other holds.
There have been some epic Last Card battles in the past – sitting under a tarp draped off the back of my truck during a snowstorm on Sagauche Creek, won by my daughter 37 games to 36. A similarly close-run competition on the Conejos, this time yours truly emerging the victor.
On our most recent camping trip, we finally agreed that Last Card had run its last. So well did we know each other’s moves, we may as well have played the game with all the cards face up on the table.
From the dim recesses of my mind, I managed to conjure the vague memory of Five Hundred, played avidly in the long-lost days of my youth, before the twin curses of cellphones and social media. For several hours, as a series of thunderstorms rolled over the Three Apostles, the rain beat down on the camper’s roof and the cards stubbornly stuck together, we learned and relearned about trumps, bowers and misere.
No matter the game, in between and during hands, eye contact is made, conversation flows, events and stories long forgotten come to mind and are shared, most laughed over, some cried.
So although they are dog-eared, creased and sticky, I don’t intend changing them anytime soon. They’ll live in the console of my truck, ready for the next time we go camping.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.