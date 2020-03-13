We were able to get outside some this past weekend and begin pruning some of our fruit trees. It was nice to be outdoors and doing some “gardening” activities that will help in the coming months.
This is a perfect time of year for pruning trees, but there are several activities you can be doing this time of year if you are itching to get outside!
March/April
Plant deciduous trees before bud break. This will prevent potential damage to new growth that won’t harden off until mid-June.
Put down a pre-emergent herbicide to control annual grassy weeds in the lawn. Either in liquid or granular form, these prevent weed seeds from germinating.
Roto-till organic material (peat or compost) into the soil of flower and vegetable gardens to prepare for the planting season.
Plant cool-season crops, such as peas, radishes, spinach, lettuce, cabbage, broccoli, potatoes or carrots in late April or early May. These vegetables do not do well in heat, so they must be planted to be harvested before mid-summer. Addition of organic mulch will help insulate these crops in the event of cooler evening temperatures.
Remove tree wrap from trees. When temperatures warm up, it provides a cool, dark place for harboring insects and provides an ideal environment for diseases.
Aerate your lawn. This allows moisture to penetrate deeper into the soil, which will encourage grass roots to grow deeper, lessening the amount of water needed by lawns.
May
Plant annuals once the danger of frost has passed (May 29 or so).
Fertilize the lawn at the rate of 1 pound of nitrogen for every 1,000 square feet of turf. Use a weed-and-feed product if you have a recurrent problem with broadleaf weeds.
Remove foliage from spring-blooming bulbs after the leaves have completely died back.
After blooms have faded, prune early flowering shrubs, such as lilacs and forsythia. Don’t wait too long, however, or you will be pruning off next year’s bloom buds.
Hopefully these suggestions will help you get off to a great start this year. If you have any questions about home horticulture, contact the extension office at 539-6447 or visit us at the fairgrounds.
Kurt Jones is Colorado State University Extension director for Chaffee County.